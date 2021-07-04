PRD and PT are expensive for citizens

MEXICO CITY.

In the last two midterm elections, the PRD and the PT stood out… for being the most expensive parties for the pocket of the citizens.

The INE assigned public resources to the Aztec sun this year for 579 million 900 thousand 953 pesos for various concepts. On June 6, he obtained a million 792 thousand 700 votes, so a cost of 323 pesos can be deducted for each vote he received. Meanwhile, the PT was assigned 509 million 095 thousand 346 pesos and achieved one million 594 thousand 828 votes: 319 pesos each.

Both costs double the average of 154 pesos for each vote received by the ten parties that contested in the elections a month ago, since the INE allocated them seven thousand 317 million 020 thousand 133 pesos of public financing and there were 47 million 391 thousand 754 votes , discounting the null, those issued to unregistered candidates and independent candidates.

In the midterms of 2015, the PT and PRD were also the most expensive for voters, with costs per vote of 351 and 209 pesos.

This year the INE allocated 7,317,020,133 pesos of financing to the parties for ordinary activities, campaign expenses, specific activities, postal franchise, telegraphic franchise and promotion of women’s political leadership. According to the 2021 district counts, 47 million 391 thousand 754 votes were received, discounting the null, those issued to unregistered candidates and independent candidates.

In 2021 the PRD has 579 million 900 thousand 953 and obtained one million 792 thousand 700 votes in the recent federal election; The PT has assigned 509 million 095 thousand 346 pesos of public resources and reached one million 594 thousand votes.

Three other parties this year exceeded the average of 154 pesos per vote. The PVEM, which with 554 million 315 thousand 350 pesos of allocated resources and two million 670 thousand 997 votes represented a cost of 207 pesos per vote. Progressive Social Networks, with 186 pesos for suffrage, and Citizen Movement with 155 pesos of public money for each vote.

The political institutes that obtained votes below the average cost were the PAN, with 138 pesos (1, 240 million 101 thousand 393 pesos of financing and 8 million 969 thousand 288 votes); the PRI, 134 pesos (one thousand 169 million 053 thousand 204 pesos and eight million 715 thousand 899 votes); Morena, 134 pesos (two thousand 244 million 162 thousand 657 pesos and 16 million 759 thousand 917 votes); Force for Mexico, 133 pesos (161 million 973 thousand 708 pesos allocated from public resources against one million 217 thousand 084 votes).

The PES, one of the three that lost its registration, by failing to achieve 3% of the national vote, represented the lowest average cost, of 120 pesos per vote received by having assigned 161 million 973 thousand 709 pesos of financing and obtaining one million 352 one thousand 544 votes.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

In the intermediate election of 2015, five thousand 474 million 057 thousand 621 pesos were awarded to the parties, 34% less than in 2021. That year there were 37 million 693 thousand 992 votes, 26% less than in the elections of June 6.

The financing for the PT amounted to 398 million 198 thousand 868 pesos and that year achieved one million 134 thousand 447 votes.

With 905 million 775 thousand 946 pesos of public resources and four million 335 thousand 745 votes, the PRD represented an expense to the citizen pocket of 209 pesos-suffrage.

The 2015 average, the 145 pesos mentioned, was exceeded by the PVEM ($ 165) and MC ($ 155). Below that cost were the PAN ($ 141 pesos per vote); the PRI ($ 121); PES ($ 93) and Morena ($ 37).

