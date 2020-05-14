In response to the call of the Superior Committee of the Human Fraternity (HCHF) for prayers for humanity today, May 14, people of all races, ethnicities and nationalities joined in an unprecedented event to pray and plead with God for the end of pandemic of COVID-19, and to guide and inspire scientists in the development of a vaccine.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005930/en/

An online press conference on Monday to announce the details of the initiative (Photo: AETOSWire)

As soon as the HCHF announced this remarkable initiative, the appeal immediately won the approval and support of the two most important religious leaders in the world: His Eminence, Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Great Imam of Al Azhar, and His Holiness, the Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, in addition to receiving the approval of several kings, presidents, leaders and important political, religious and press authorities from around the world.

Judge AbdelSalam, secretary general of HCHF, held an online press conference on Monday, attended by Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, His Holiness Personal Secretary, Pope Francis, and Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO, when he announced the details of the initiative to local and international media.

Judge Mohamed AbdelSalam declared: “Support for this initiative is clear evidence that we can put aside our differences, especially when dealing with common challenges, in favor of human fraternity. Believing that our common human values ​​are the driving force for HCHF associates announce this call to prayers, fasting and charity work and free people from the current pandemic and its aftermath “.

In addition, Judge AbdelSalam announced the launch of the official website of the “Prayer for Humanity” initiative (pray.forhumanfraternity.org), which will provide live coverage of the event and will be a digital record of that historic day and future HCHF events.

The foundation of HCHF aimed to implement humanitarian principles presented in the Human Fraternity Document and to involve all religious and international organizations in the process of achieving peace, coexistence, world citizenship and human fraternity.

The HCHF is formed by a group of influential authorities with different religious and cultural backgrounds and specialists in the areas of intercultural communication, inter-religious dialogue and social coexistence:

Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot (President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See),

Professor Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi (President of Al-Azhar University),

Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam (Former Adviser to the Great Imam of Al-Azhar and Secretary-General of the Committee),

M. Bruce Lustig (Senior Rabbi of the Washington Hebrew Congregation),

Irina Bokova (Former Director-General of UNESCO),

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak (President of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture),

Yoannis Lahzi Gaid (Monsignor and Personal Secretary of His Holiness, Pope Francis),

Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi (Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders),

Leymah Gbowee (Liberian peace activist and Nobel Prize winner),

Yasser Hareb (Emirati writer and TV presenter) and

Father Professor Dr. Ioan Sauca (Secretary General of the World Council of Churches).

* Source: AETOSWire

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005930/en/

Contact:

Abeer Mahmoud

abeer@pyramedia.biz

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

L reporter! designs duels from the start of the NFL season

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

