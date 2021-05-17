Pray for Us and Peter Rabbit 2 top the Mexican box office – Tomatazos

It is true that nowadays box office revenues are not exactly the same as those received by productions prior to the pandemic. After the big question about whether people could enjoy a film in movie theaters again, the situation has gradually improved. It must be remembered that in Mexico not all cinemas are working, and those that are in service still cannot fill their theaters to 100%.

With independent movie theaters struggling to survive, such as La Casa del Cine that had to close its doors and last week decided to give it a second chance, and the big chains taking the situation at their own pace, the public has attended cinemas within the possibilities that exist. And with those few opportunities, it has become clear which films came to lead.

While blockbusters like Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% or Mortal Kombat – 74% set the tone for the return to screenings in theaters, it has been horror films that, at least at the Mexican box office, have led in recent weeks. Until last week, El exorcismo de Carmen Farías – 44% had managed to establish itself in second place with its first weekend on the billboard, however, today it has dropped two places.

According to Canacine’s weekly count of the Mexican box office, from May 13 to 16, which includes its most recent analysis, Pray for us – 30%, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, remains in the first place as the movie with the most audience in its fourth week on the billboard. Apparently, the film that critics have considered boring or slow, has captured the attention of the audience with its story of a false prophet.

In second place is Peter Rabbit 2: Rabbit on the Run – 69%, who just hit the card and in his first weekend managed to have a significant reception; the question is whether he will be able to maintain his streak for more than a week. According to the analysis, the horror film raised 9.4 million pesos this week, accumulating 101 million in total, while this weekend it had 154.4 thousand attendees, raising 1.6 million in total.

The sequel to Las Travesuras de Peter Rabbit – 62%, meanwhile, has a total of 9.1 million pesos in total for its opening week with 106.2 thousand attendees. In third place, Spiral has been: The fear game continues – 55% with 6.7 million pesos collected, the same that in the US box office is in first place according to data from Box Office Mojo with USD $ 8,725,000 raised at its end opening week.

A couple of days ago the second most important chain of cinemas in Mexico, Cinemex, confirmed that it will soon reopen its doors; It is expected to be on May 26. This, without a doubt, will be a positive thing for the next films that are released and the collection of each one will be, by far, different from what we have seen in recent months.

