Praviano takes all three points against Valdesoto (1-3)

04/11/2021 at 11:25 PM CEST

The Pravian added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-3 against him Valdesoto this sunday in the Villarea. After the result obtained, the set of Valdesoto is ninth, while the Pravian he is second at the end of the game.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Pravian, which premiered the luminous through a bit of Chus in the 23rd minute. Valdesoto with a goal from Robert shortly before the end, specifically in 43, thus ending the first half with a 1-1 in the light.

The second period started in a positive way for the visiting team, as they took advantage of the play to cross the net of their rival with a goal from Marco Antonio at 54 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Pravian team, which increased differences establishing the 1-3 thanks to a goal of Nouri in the 59th minute, ending the match with a final score of 1-3.

The technician of the Valdesoto, Dani Castelao, gave entry to the field to Saso, Andrés D., Aaron Garcia, Luengo and Illan replacing Aitor, Carlos Pena, Alex Hornas, Manu Y Michael, while on the part of the Pravian, Manolo Fernandez replaced Michael, Calvet, Gonzalez Y Rishi Desai for Thompson, Chus, Nouri Y Marco Antonio.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Locals saw two of them (Roman Y Robert) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Nacho.

With this result, the Valdesoto remains with 12 points and the Pravian get 27 points after winning the match.

On the next day the Valdesoto will play against him Aviles Stadium at home and the Pravian will play his match against him Club Siero in his fiefdom.

Data sheetValdesoto:Sergio Quidiello, Román, Roberto, Álex Hornas (Aarón García, min.65), Miguel (Illan, min.80), Pablo, Aitor (Saso, min.59), Barra, Carlos Peña (Andrés D., min.65 ), Pérez and Manu (Luengo, min.65)Praviano:Ali Fall, Chechu, Rafa Felgueroso, Thompson (Miguel, min.69), Chus (Calvet, min.72), Marco Antonio (Rishi Desai, min.80), Pablo Menendez, Nacho, Lorido, Alvaro Merayo and Nouri (Gonzalez , min. 80)Stadium:VillareaGoals:Chus (0-1, min. 23), Roberto (1-1, min. 43), Marco Antonio (1-2, min. 54) and Nouri (1-3, min. 59)