Prajanchai PK.Saenchai signs with ONE Championship

ONE Championship has added another good exponent of Muay Thai to its ranks.

The Asian promotion announced on its portal the signing of Prajanchai, member of the PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym competing as a Strawweight.

Prajanchai, who owns an impressive record of 337 – 55 – 1, said he was on the verge of tears when his representative informed him of the opportunity to sign with ONE.

“I am very happy and excited to be able to sign a contract with ONE,” the 26-year-old fighter said in a statement. “Every fighter wants to be with ONE, but we have to prove that we are good enough. When my representative told me that ONE wanted me to sign a contract with them, I almost burst into tears. My dream came true. Please believe in me. I will not disappoint ONE or the Fans.

Prajanchai will compete in the ONE Super Series, but there is no date for his debut yet.

