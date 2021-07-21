Praise, presented with Real Madrid: “I expect many successes”

The Real Madrid has presented to David Alaba as a new white player, coming from Bayern Munich as a free agent. Madrid held an institutional event to welcome the Austrian player, who signed his contract with the Madrid club until 2026.

After signing, Florentino Pérez Y Praise They posed with the Real Madrid elastic with the name of the player, who inherits the number ‘4’ from Sergio Ramos after his departure to PSG. After the pertinent photos, both protagonists went to the auditorium prepared for the presentation, and from where President Florentino welcomed Alaba.

David Alaba and Florentino Pérez (Real Madrid)

The maximum white agent praised the figure of the first signing that Real Madrid announced for the 2021/22 season and declared that he hopes that the former Bayern Munich defender will collaborate in the achievement of new triumphs for your club.

“You have been elected the best player in Austria seven times and have been in the best UEFA team three times. You come to Real Madrid with the highest recognition. It is a very special day for you and you have to face an exciting challenge, which is to conquer new titles for Real Madrid and be part of the club’s history, “he added.

In addition, he stressed that Alaba will play in a stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu, who “soon” will become the “most spectacular in the world” and pointed out that Real Madrid is “happy” to have the Austrian player.

Behind him was David himself Praise the one who took the floor and even dared to speak Spanish in his first intervention as a madridista:

“Thank you very much for this warm welcome. Today is a great day in my career, I am very excited, proud and grateful to wear this shirt. I hope we can have many successes together. Hala Madrid!” family and Florentino Pérez and to attend to the media.

