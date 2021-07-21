Praise, already in Valdebebas to pass the medical examination

On the day of his presentation, David Alaba has already started completing all the usual tasks of a newcomer. The first was the medical examination that the Austrian had to undergo at the Sanitas clinic.

The former Bayern player, who landed in Madrid on Tuesday afternoon, will then head to the Valdebebas Sports City where he will be introduced by Florentino Pérez as a new player.

Afterwards, he will have the opportunity to speak to the media and express his first feelings as a Real Madrid player now that he is already acting as such.