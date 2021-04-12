Praim and Citrix alliance to optimize virtual desktops | News | Market

Praim, an Italian firm that develops systems for management of workstations and thin client software, and Citrix have announced a strategic alliance. “I am very proud to formalize a solid technological alliance from a technical and strategic point of view with Citrix Iberia,” he says. Nicola Manica, CTO of Praim. According Santiago Campuzano, Regional Director of Citrix Iberia, “One of the keys to success in job transformation projects is to maintain or even improve the user experience. For this, apart from having the best technology to facilitate access to applications and resources, a device that adapts to the needs of users is necessary. Praim, with its thin and zero client products, certified as Citrix Ready, helps to keep the user experience intact in a very competitive way. “

“Citrix and Praim are reference companies in the VDI space. For Praim, being a reference partner of Citrix is ​​important ”, he says. Pedro Herrera Iglesias, territory manager Iberia de Praim. “The needs of the market force both to be in constant evolution to satisfy the needs of our clients. The synergy between both companies is total. “

The last few years have marked an important evolution for Praim. The Italian company has already implemented transformations in its approach with the specific intention of offering new products and a better user experience. Thanks to this alliance with the Citrix Iberia team, Praim’s new offering expands with a marked shift towards the development of software solutions that allow the transfer of management and the security and flexibility functions of thin client workstations, also on PC-type workstations. An example of this are ThinOX4PC USB and Flexi, two tools that make it easy for companies to manage all their endpoints with simplicity and autonomy.

ThinOX4PC is an affordable and easy-to-use solution for transforming PCs, third-party thin client laptops into secure and fully managed Linux-based devices. These features are included in a USB device that allows any company to approach teleworking in complete safety. For its part, Flexi It is a mobile hardware thin client designed by Lenovo. This new device is created specifically for those who need to work from various locations or take work home. Flexi concentrates security and productivity in a single device.