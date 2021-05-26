Practicing intermittent fasting can be an effective tool to improve long-term memory

In recent years intermittent fasting has been positioned as one of the most popular methods for improving health and losing weight. Based on this, all kinds of scientific studies have come to light that support the medicinal benefits of fasting, it is known that it reduces the risk of developing metabolic syndrome and is of great help in the prevention of diabetes, hypertension, obesity and various cardiovascular diseases . However there is one more finding to add to the list, a recent study by King’s College London found that intermittent fasting can be beneficial for improve long-term memory retention, which involves specific areas of the brain.

The study recently published in Molecular Biology found that a calorie-restricted diet by practicing intermittent fasting every other day is an effective tool for promote Klotho gene expression in mice. Interestingly, the study showed that Klotho, popularly known as the “longevity gene,” plays a central role in the production of neurogenesis, or new neurons in the hippocampus born in adults. In addition, this study addressed whether the beneficial effects of intermittent fasting on cognition are due to a decrease in the total amount of calories consumed or to an increase in the interval between meals.

The truth is that a greater production of neurons in the hippocampus of adults is associated with important benefits for the formation of memory, especially considering that production naturally decreases with age. Which explains in part the cognitive impairment in older people.

What did the study consist of? The researchers divided the females into three groups: a control group that received a standard daily feeding diet, a calorie-restricted daily diet, and intermittent fasting in which the mice were fed every other day. The last two groups received 10% fewer calories than the control. Over the course of three months, mice in the intermittent fasting group demonstrated better long-term memory retention compared to the other groups. In the end when the researchers set about analyzing the brains of the mice, it became clear that the Klotho gene was up-regulated and neurogenesis increased compared to those who were on the calorie restricted diet.

The truth is that these studies add to the growing and overwhelming evidence on the direct relationship between the quality of nutrients in the diet and brain function, specifically with memory. In fact, memory is considered one of the most important functions of the brain that allows the body to encode, store and retrieve information from the past. The good news is that there are foods with great therapeutic potential, which thanks to their unique composition positively support memory and strengthen brain function. Not surprisingly, there are scientific studies in which it is found that food is essential in the proper functioning of neurotransmitters.

Based on this, researchers have found that following a Mediterranean diet style is a great habit that promotes good blood flow to the brain. In addition, research has found that the Mediterranean diet is a great ally in keeping aging brains alert. Complementary to this, a growing body of evidence links the characteristic foods of the Mediterranean diet with a better cognitive function, memory and alertness. Therefore, a great dietary recommendation to protect the brain and its functions is to bet on the consumption of emblematic Mediterranean products such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish, and olive oil.

Finally, it is a finding more related to intermittent fasting, which will undoubtedly be a great point to consider in the creation of dietary guidelines designed for people with cognitive conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, reinforcing the creation of new neurons (neurogenesis), through diet, is a success that will be key in the control and prevention of progressive diseases that damage brain function and deteriorate quality of life.

