Practical guide to balancing your family budget

Classifying and ranking expenses are the key to putting order in the domestic economy (.)

To achieve most of the goals of adult life, it is essential to have money. We may long for the sense of stability of having a home of our own, or we may want to create a fund to finance our children’s college education, or we may wish to take a trip around the world when the pandemic is over.

The difficult thing is learning to organize our budget in such a way that it allows us to save enough to achieve our objectives in the medium and long term.

Some of the keys to putting our personal finances in order are held by Elizabeth Warren, a woman who has spent years disseminating knowledge about home economics.

Before turning to politics, the Democratic senator for the state of Massachusetts and former presidential candidate practiced for years as a bankruptcy attorney, in addition to being a professor at Harvard University.

During the 2000s, Warren and her daughter Amelia Warren Tyagi, who is a financial advisor, wrote a book on the financial difficulties faced by middle-class families called The Two Income Trap, and shortly thereafter published a financial planning guide to alleviate the economic problems of workers entitled All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan.

The classic 50/30/20

Experts still dispute whether the Warrens were the creators of the 50/30/20 rule, but without a doubt their books and public interventions helped popularize it.

The first step is to classify our expenses in needs, desires and open a space within that long list to savings and investments for the future.

The plan detailed by Warren specifies that 50% of the family income must be dedicated to what is strictly necessary: ​​rent or mortgage, grocery shopping, services such as water, electricity, telephony, health expenses, essential clothing, debts and other obligations such as maintenance and care of the elderly in the family.

If the needs exceed 50% of what you earn, you should tighten your belt. Save on gasoline by using public transport more often, introduce changes in consumption that allow you to save on basic services such as investing in appliances that consume less electricity.

Another recommendation in the needs category is that you should not spend 30% of your net income on paying for your home. If you succeed, you may be able to dedicate the remaining 20% ​​to other essential expenses.

Learning to separate wants from needs is the most difficult. My mother told us that we had to learn to wrap ourselves as far as the blanket reaches, which is another way of saying that it is important to learn to have a lifestyle according to our income.

In this section of wishes are subscriptions to entertainment applications and platforms, outings to eat out, renewal of electronic equipment.

Many would argue that a mobile phone or a computer has become a basic necessity and it is possible that it is true. What is not a necessity is to go into debt more than necessary to have the latest model.

In this narrow 30% you also have to put tickets to the movies or concerts, hobbies, the monthly gym, dinners away from home, gifts, vacations, outings for walks on weekends.

In this category is everything that distracts us from effort and responsibilities and what gives us pleasure. This is why budgeting is so important. We all need to feel some enjoyment of our work, such as buying a book by our favorite author, and considering it in the monthly budget will allow us to enjoy without guilt, but also without excesses that later lead to debt.

It is convenient to prioritize the wish list from the beginning because they are consumptions that are not absolutely necessary to survive and it is the first thing that we must reduce in case of facing financial difficulties.

This is the section that is most difficult to reach. Saving for tomorrow is almost a utopia in the inflationary Latin American economies. However, it is necessary to save something to have some liquidity, a small emergency fund from which to draw when the unforeseen arrive.

And if we achieve a little more slack, that 20% will help us save to indulge ourselves that we cannot afford with our monthly salary or to invest in education, in a business or in assets that increase our wealth.

The specialists recommend that you should save enough to cover your expenses for between three and six months, so you will not be caught off guard if you lose your income due to illness or layoff.

Flexibility

Many critics of the 50/30/20 plan claim that they are rules that are only applicable to the middle class in developed countries.

People with minimal income cannot even dream of setting aside half of their income for wishes and savings, while a millionaire will buy their house for cash and expenses on food and services will never reach 50% of their fortune.

The Warrens, and all the experts, say that this is a guide that everyone must adapt according to their circumstances.

The main thing is that in your family budget it allows you small licenses so that you do not live your life as in a straitjacket and you can maintain some financial discipline in the long term.

Perhaps your income does not allow you to reserve 30% for optional expenses, nor can you maintain the ceiling of needs at 50% but try, as far as possible, to reserve some percentage of your salary for enjoyment and savings.

Watch the dollars, not the pennies

Another good tip is to keep your focus on big expenses. There are people who think that you have to take care of the pennies because the dollars take care of themselves and apparently this is not so true. If you are spending too much on the mortgage on your house or on the money orders on your car, you will have a deficit in your budget that you will not be able to replace with the supermarket coupons or by buying the meals on sale every day that are about to expire.

The main thing is to adjust the necessary expenses to our possibilities.

Another good tip is that it is not worth buying if it means that you will always live with the noose around your neck (metaphorically speaking). Warren says it’s best to buy only if you don’t have credit card debt, you’ve already saved 20 percent of your down payment, and you’ve found a home that you like and can actually afford.

It is a myth to say that paying rent is the same as throwing money out the window because in the end you have nothing. Warren says that we should assume the rent as expenses necessary to guarantee our quality of life, such as services and food.

“At the end of the month you paid a lot of things that you won’t be able to show, except that you lived your life. Renting is no different than food and no one is suggesting you buy a cow. “

