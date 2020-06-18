After more than 25 years of dedicating myself to public relations for various sectors, I still find that there are many doubts about what it is and how they work, especially at a time when the line drawn, almost stuck, to digital strategies is increasingly thinner their coexistence and co-dependency advance.

Beyond parties, celebrities, decoration, lights and radiant sequins, today public relations, is one of the practices that have great opportunities if we start from the fact that the PR:

It is an effective way to communicate with different segments

It is about generating relationships based on respect and professionalism, in the long term

It is an industry in constant change and evolution

It works so that the marks are seen, evaluated and validated

Is not easy

No it’s about getting a one hit wonder

Not limited to translation of press releases

As brands are forced, in a certain way, to turn to the resource of « immediate creativity, » public relations strategies take on an even more fundamental role.

The months of isolation have revealed that it is a job that achieves good results, even remotely; It has been time for PR strategies to find a leadership position in terms of creativity in strategic planning and execution; they are not an accessory, they are not only an additional support.

In large part, it is the discipline responsible for brands to link and demonstrate their support for society, the economy and various sectors. At this time, which remain critical to the endurance of many companies, professionals in the public relations areas must have the experience and ability to think and find solutions, open new doors, develop greater empathy for the generation of alliances that bring tangible value to all parties involved and achieve the complex “win-win” effect.

Without a doubt, it is a great challenge to perceive the state of mind and conquer the comfort and security of audiences in the face of the still faltering reality; It is key to be agile, brave, investigate, collate all the information that is generated and distributed, through different and increasingly communication tools and formats.

The art of public relations needs sequence, discipline, rigorous monitoring, rhythm where each word and each silence have their justified reason for being.

Brands that are determined to carry out responsible, consistent and innovative PR programs will have plenty, but plenty of room to shine.