PPG reports an increase in sales of its products with sustainable advantages, in continuity with the advancement of its sustainability objectives

The company publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report which complies with SASB and GRI standards

PPG (NYSE: PPG) released its 2020 Sustainability Report today, which highlights the company’s continued and robust progress in the following key areas: environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). The report is available at sustainability.ppg.com.

“Our steadfast commitment to ‘protecting and beautifying the world’ guides our more than 46,000 employees to further advance our sustainability progress every day,” said Michael H. McGarry, president and CEO of PPG. “We continue to innovate, invest and develop products and processes that offer sustainable advantages to our customers and business partners, with the goal of creating a more sustainable future. As stated in our latest Sustainability Report, we have made significant progress in several of our ESG-related initiatives and we continue to advance our ambitious goals. “

In the past year, PPG improved the sustainability of its products, processes, and operations, thereby reducing its overall global environmental impact. These achievements include:

35% of sales of products and processes that offer sustainability advantages, including the launch of antibacterial and antiviral products, compared to the goal of 40% by 2025;

35% of manufacturing plants and research and development centers with zero waste processes to landfills;

34% reduction in waste disposal intensity compared to the 2017 baseline, above the 25% target by 2025;

15% reduction in water intensity compared to the 2017 baseline, against the 20% target by 2025;

33% reduction in the rate of spills and emissions compared to 2017 and

24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017.

PPG collaborators also supported the essential needs of communities around the world; implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 response plan to protect employees and serve customers with new ways to do so; and took actions to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Among these actions, the following stand out:

Allocate $ 20 million from 2020 to 2025 to advance educational and social justice opportunities in underrepresented communities;

Invest $ 4.5 million to promote COVID-19 relief initiatives, including the donation of 80,000 masks to hospitals and

Increase and strengthen the company’s focus on DE&I by identifying and acting in favor of a series of commitments.

New or expanded sections of the report include cybersecurity and data privacy, COVID-19 response, supplier sustainability, climate risks and diversity, equity and inclusion. The publication of PPG’s 2020 report complies with the standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the chemical industry, as well as those of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). PPG was recently recognized with a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, a leading provider of sustainability ratings for businesses.

To read the report and learn more about the company’s sustainability progress against its 2025 goals, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and market paints, coatings and materials that have continued to earn the trust of our customers for 135 years. With dedication and creativity, we solve the most urgent problems of our clients, collaborating side by side with them to find the most appropriate solution. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and our net sales amounted to $ 13.8 billion in 2020. We operate in the construction, consumer products, and transportation and industrial markets, as well as in aftermarket markets. For more information, visit www.ppg.com.

