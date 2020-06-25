PP and Citizens have demanded this Thursday the Government to clarify whether President Pedro Sánchez received and read prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Spain reports prepared by its Department of Homeland Security in which warned of the risks involved in the spread of the new virus around the world, reports of which OKDIARIO has reported.

In the Mixed National Security Commission made up of deputies and senators before which Sánchez’s chief of staff has appeared, Ivan RedondoThese two parties have asked him to report whether the meeting that the National Security Council held on March 4 spoke of the risk of a pandemic in Spain.

He Department of Homeland Security, which depends on the Presidency of the Government, warned of the potential risk to the health system in the event that the coronavirus continues to spread. He did it since FebruaryAccording to reports in the crisis, as reported by this newspaper. The scenario would be confirmed weeks later, when the system collapsed due to the flood of patients.

Already on February 27, long before the Government began to react, the department collected in its dossier the warnings from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, concluding that “if there were a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, and coincided with a high level of influenza, the potential impact on health systems would be moderate to high«.

Vox asks Iván Redondo to resign

This Thursday the Vox spokesman in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, has directly asked for the resignation of Ivan Redondo for the “chaos generated under his command.” “The life of the Spanish is not a game,” he snapped, before blaming Redondo for causing the electoral advance of the generals, thinking that the PSOE would be reinforced.

Espinosa de los Monteros has denounced that Sánchez has allowed the leader of Unidas Podemos to enter the Delegated Commissions for Economic Affairs or in which the CNI controls when in an electoral campaign he admitted that he would not sleep peacefully if Podemos were in charge of certain Ministries. Iglesias “still has the same past” today as before, he noted.

The PP deputy Juan Antonio Callejas He has not explicitly asked for Redondo to resign, but he has asked if he intends to “take some responsibility.” In Callejas’s opinion, the National Security System “worked.” “Who failed was the political body of the system, you and your boss, who have not been in managing the crisis, but in managing how to get out of harm’s way,” he asserted.

Callejas recalled that his group has spent months asking for the daily notes that the National Security Council sends daily to the president to advise him on executive decision-making and has summoned Redondo to appear again within a week to explain the content. of those notes.

«Did Sánchez know the alerts that the technicians provided him daily about the coronavirus in the weeks prior to confinement? Was Sánchez installed in a passive attitude to prevent the pandemic from damaging his progressive agenda? Would these notes reveal the inaction of the Government in the moments before the health crisis? “Asked the” popular “deputy.

Callejas has questioned that no one in the Administration or in the Department of Homeland Security or within the intelligence services saw the pandemic coming, when the Department of Homeland Security receives “a multitude of alerts,” including the warning from a senior official in the National Police, already ceased, alerting last January of the need to provide agents at airports with gloves and masks.

If all this information was not taken into account it was because, concludes the PP deputy, “at that time the Government’s greatest concern” was “the negotiating table” with the Catalan independence movement and the feminist “protests” on March 8.

“You have spoken of the coronavirus crisis as a black swan. Well no, it was a gray rhino. If they had been in crisis management, they would have made good use of the National Security System “and, as a consequence, the declaration of the state of alarm and the economic paralysis of the country could have been avoided, in addition to having” saved thousands of lives “Callejas said.

«Lean on the shoulder»

In any case, the deputy has transferred the disposition of his party to “put his shoulder close” and that the Government does not “catch the bull” again.

Citizen Senator Francisco Javier Alegre has made the same request for information as the PP about what was discussed at the meeting of the National Security Council in relation to the pandemic and the content of the daily notes that the Department of National Security sent daily to the President since the first contagion was registered in Spain.

If those reports alerted to the risk of coronavirus, Alegre has asked to know the arguments of President Sánchez to dismiss them.

The ERC representative, Xabier Castellana, has instead emphasized the need for the National Security Strategy to take into account the threat that, in his opinion, “the rise of global fascism” represents.