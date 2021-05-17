PP and alarm status

March 14, 2020 was a historic day. The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, decreed a state of alarm throughout the national territory with the aim of providing an exceptional constitutional mechanism with which to impose restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic. But that day began something more than the fight against covid. Also began the difficult relationship of the Popular Party with the state of alarm itself.

It is a position that has been transforming and passing from one position to another over time. From supporting him without fissures to supporting him a little less, from there to completely rejecting him and at the last moment abstaining in his vote to sometimes resembling that they love him again. Of course, always making it clear that they have a registered pandemic law proposal, which can be agreed in two weeks, but which would take at least several months to process.

It is a relationship that bears similarities to the requests for greater management capacity and autonomy in some communities in May 2020, as happened with Catalonia and the Basque Country or with Madrid, and then they ended up claiming the sole command of the Executive.

A brief summary of this chronology

The position of the PP in the first state of alarm, from that March 14 to June 18, 2020, was already completely uneven. Taking into account that there were six extensions (March 25, April 9, April 22, May 6, May 20 and June 3), the popular ones have already rejected two and abstained in one. On November 9, 2020, the second state of national alarm was established to control the pandemic, which was ratified with an extension that would avoid what was experienced in the first experience to last until May 9. The PP returned to abstain showing its critics. But is that…

