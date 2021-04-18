Pozoblanco’s win against Rota (1-4)

04/18/2021 at 2:44 PM CEST

The Pozoblanco rounded off a magnificent performance against Broken, which he thrashed 1-4 during the match held at the Navarro Flores Municipal Stadium this Sunday. Thanks to this result, the Pozoalbense set is third, while the Broken he is fifth at the end of the game.

The match started in an unbeatable way for the Pozoalbense team, which kicked off in the Navarro Flores Municipal Stadium thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Brian a few minutes after the start of the duel, specifically at minute 1. However, the Broken managed to tie the game with a goal from Luis Lara in minute 2. But later the Pozoblanco took the lead on the scoreboard putting the 1-2 through a goal from Spain in the 27th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which increased differences establishing the 1-3 by means of a double goal of Brian in the 33rd minute, thus ending the first part with the result of 1-3.

In the second half, luck came for the Pozoalbense team, which put more land in between through a bit of Zara shortly before the end, specifically in 87, concluding the match with a final score of 1-4.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Carlos, Guille Campos, Moon, Vine Y Orihuela replacing Paco Borrego, Heredia, Ramon, Jorge Herrero Y Carlos. The changes of the Pozoblanco They were Zara, Lion, Valentin, Sanchez Y Medina, which entered through Carlos Moreno, Andiron, Brian, Fraiz Y Spain.

The referee gave a yellow card to Jorge Herrero by the local team already Carlos Moreno by the Pozoalbense team.

With this result, the Broken remains with 23 points and the Pozoblanco achieves 33 points after winning the match.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Utrera, Meanwhile he Pozoblanco will play against him The Neighborhoods.

Data sheetBroken:Moisés, Paco Borrego (Carlos, min.32), Vicente, Luis Lara, Ezequiel, Alberto Heredia, Ramón (Luna, min.46), Jorge Herrero (Parra, min.46), Carlos (Orihuela, min.69), Eloy and Heredia (Guille Campos, min.46)Pozoblanco:Javier, Joel, Rafa, Carlos Moreno (Zara, min.55), Cancelo, Ariza, Iniesta, Brian (Valentin, min.66), Fraiz (Sanchez, min.78), Spain (Medina, min.78) and Morillo (Leon, min.55)Stadium:Navarro Flores Municipal StadiumGoals:Brian (0-1, min. 1), Luis Lara (1-1, min. 2), Spain (1-2, min. 27), Brian (1-3, min. 33) and Zara (1-4 , min. 87)