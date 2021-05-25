Powerpuff Girls live-action pilot episode to be re-recorded

It seems that things are not all right in Saltadilla, or rather, in the live-action that The CW is developing for The Powerpuff Girls, the famous animated series that enjoyed a great reputation on Cartoon Network during its broadcasts in 1998 and 2000. A new report from Deadline maintains that the television network will re-record the pilot episode at some point in 2021. With this novelty we can take for granted fact that the television series will not be broadcast soon and that it could even change its concept quite a bit in this time of transition.

The Powerpuff Girls, in english called The Powerpuff Girls, tells the story of three girls created by a scientist in a laboratory. Although it was all an accident, the little girls turned out to be the saviors of their city, as they were born with incredible powers that allow them to fight the forces of evil; After all, Saltadilla is a place that is frequently attacked by giant monsters and super villains. The CW is trying to bring the greats of the trio into flesh and blood action, however, the road to the final release is being a bit of a problem.

Deadline does not state specific reasons for the re-recording of the pilot episode, however, Warner Bros. TV Group still has faith in the success of the adaptation. Here the statements of Channing dungey, Group President: “We have a trio of amazing actresses at the center of that. I’m not going to say it wasn’t a challenge. Bringing a children’s cartoon into live action as an adult has been a fine line, but I think we’ve done a great job doing it. ” This long delay means that there is still no fixed release date for the series of The Powerpuff Girls on The CW.

Now Chloe Bennet (Hottie), Dove Cameron (Bubble) and Yana perrault (Acorn) are still affiliated with the live-action Powerpuff Girls. The Deadline report assures that the actresses have not been discarded from their roles and that they will return in the future for the recording of the new pilot episode. In previous weeks we had a look at what the starting chapter was, however, the outfits of the juvenile superheroines were not so well received on social networks, so we will surely see slight changes in them.

According to IMDb, the live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls will have by title Powerpuff and its synopsis mentions the following: “Three empowered and disillusioned women in their twenties who used to fight crime together now resent having lost their childhood and are faced with the choice to reunite now that the world needs them.” The production of The CW and Warner drinks directly from the nostalgia represented by the animation created by Craig McCracken, so we will possibly see very direct references to the best episodes of the original series. We just hope the new story lives up to expectations and doesn’t turn out to be a disappointment for fans.

In addition to Bennet, Dove Y Perrault, Powerpuff cast includes Donald Faison as Professor Utonius, Robyn Lively as the beautiful Miss Bellum, Nicholas Podany as Mojojo Jr, and Tom Kenny as the narrator. The series is produced by Greg Berlanti, who has already been in charge of developing several of The CW’s most successful series; and the first pilot episode was written by Diablo Cody; it’s worth wondering if major changes will be made to the writer’s script, a completely different one, or someone else hired. We will have to wait a little longer for the answers.

