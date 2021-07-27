PowerPoint can also play a trick on you, even if you are the Vice President of the Government

Who has not played a trick on PowerPoint or any computer program intended for the presentation of slides in an important meeting? Proof that no one is free from one of the most classic software errors is what happened to the second vice president of the Government, Nadia Calviño, at the press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The also Minister of Economic Affairs has given an account of the important decisions in the scope of her portfolio, which have required the presentation of a series of graphs and detailed data. However, when he wanted to refer to other indicators, the change on the slide did not occur.

If you click on the button you will see the graphic on the right Nadia Calviño, First Vice President of the Government of Spain

Calviño explained, with a smile, that the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) had been reduced steadily, but that his argument was contained “in the graph that has not just been activated at the moment.” Later, he insisted, stating that “if you click on the button, you will see the graphic on the right”.

However, at that time it was not possible to view the following graph, leaving the space relative to ERTE on the slide blank. “Well theoretically there had to be another graph,” he added. Of course, the vice president has solved the setback by explaining that the number of workers covered by this mechanism is around 340,000.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

