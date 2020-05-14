Powerful typhoon hits the Philippines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. If it was already difficult to avoid the risk of spreading the deadly virus, now it is almost impossible. The typhoon struck down with torrential rains and hurricane force winds.

A powerful typhoon made landfall in eastern Philippines on Thursday after authorities evacuated tens of thousands of people while trying to avoid the risk of contagion from the coronavirus in crowded shelters.

The country’s first typhoon of the year quickly gained strength as it advanced from the Pacific Ocean and hit the town of San Policarpo, in the province of Samar Oriental, around noon, said Vicente Malano, administrator of the meteorological agency.

The meteor arrives as the Philippines tries to contain the outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, which confined the population to their homes and prohibited the concentrations that could multiply the infections. The country reported more than 11,600 infected, including 772 deaths.

🌀 The # typhoon #Vongfong with cat.2 making landfall to the E of #Philippines leaving #torrential rains and # hurricane force winds. The typhoon season in the waters of the # Pacific begins strongly. pic.twitter.com/SeEntv1c78 – InfoMeteoTuit (@InfoMeteoTuit) May 14, 2020

Typhoon Vongfong, which has maximum sustained winds of 150 km / h (93 mph) and gusts of up to 185 km / h (115 mph), is forecast to advance northwestward and sweep through densely populated areas in provinces and cities. Orientals before leaving the country to the north on Sunday.

Good morning. Typhoon #Vongfong hit Samar in the Philippines as Category 3 with 115 mph winds. Now that he is ashore he is weakening but he is going to get out into the water and he can regain some strength or stay the same before reaching Luzon. pic.twitter.com/aV23LrTmk0 – CycloforumsPR (@CycloforumsPR) May 14, 2020

The image of crowded emergency shelters is common in the archipelago, which usually registers about 20 typhoons and storms a year, in addition to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

Many authorities face the difficult dilemma of protecting the population from the double threat. A video showed heavy rains and winds shaking coconut trees, shaking tin roofs and hampering visibility in Eastern Samar, where some towns were left without light.

#EFETV | The first typhoon of the season makes landfall in the Philippines, bordered by # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/XUHJZEnAU4 – EFE News (@EFEnews) May 14, 2020

“This is very complicated,” Benjamin Ver, mayor of a town on the meteor’s path, told The Associated Press by phone.

Jipapad is a town with a tendency to suffer landslides and floods. Located in Eastern Samar, it is surrounded by mountains and framed between two rivers that often overflow with storms. The only centers where its 8,000 residents can take refuge from the typhoon are a gym and the city hall. Ver, who is also the only doctor in town, said they have enough masks to protect residents at city hall when the meteor hits.

LAST MINUTE typhoon Vongfong has made landfall as category 2 in samar philippines

They already report damage @ chematierra. @rashidalmethen @severeweatherEU. @ EarthquakeChil1. @ChaacTlaloc @ConexaoGeoClima @Arab_Storms pic.twitter.com/NIJrQDBgHb – Juan (@ Juan04446063) May 14, 2020

Maintaining social distance “is almost impossible” if everyone crowds the building, but Ver said he would see what else can be done.

Jipapad and the eastern Samar region, where half a million people live, have not registered cases of coronavirus, unlike neighboring provinces, said the governor, Ben Evardone. All of the emergency shelters had been transformed into quarantine centers with medical equipment for outbreaks, but now they may have to revert to their original function if large numbers of people need them, Evardone told the AP.