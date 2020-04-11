The world works tirelessly to fight coronavirus and Testing is one of the keys to containing the outbreak, according to the World Health Organization. But the process includes getting tested, having the sample processed, and then delivering the results.

Now, an American scientist has developed a new technology that can produce a diagnosis in seconds and with 98 percent accuracy.

Barath Narayanan, a scientist at the University of Dayton Research Institute in Ohio, has designed a specific software code that can detect the disease just by scanning chest radiographs.

The process uses a learning algorithm that was trained using scans of those with and without the disease to search for marks associated with the coronavirus.

“What that means is that the software has decided that something is there, in that particular region, and that particular something meets its criteria for classifying the image as having COVID-19 markings, as opposed to not having COVID -19, or as opposed to having another lung disease, “Narayanan explained.

“Using deep learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, the algorithm taught itself to identify these marks. As he has continued to train with additional X-rays in my ongoing research, his accuracy rate has gone from 98 percent to over 99 percent. “he added.

The expert explained that “Software-based diagnostic tools can serve as a valuable and virtual second opinion for medical professionals, especially in parts of the world where medical teams are understaffed.”

As detailed, with further investigation, these technologies can be fine-tuned to detect even the smallest abnormalities in imagess, those that are difficult to see with the human eye, helping doctors diagnose and treat patients more quickly.

This is not Narayanan’s first project, in fact he has spent years working with artificial intelligence “in hopes of developing technology that helps health professionals diagnose and treat patients more quickly.”

He has successfully developed software codes that detect lung and breast cancer, malaria, brain tumors, tuberculosis, diabetic retinopathy, and pneumonia, all with 92 to 99 percent accuracy.

Just three days after the find, the software was acquired from South Carolina development company Blue Eye Soft.

Blue Eye Soft owner Srikanth Kodeboyina and his team further developed the technology, and plans to submit a full proposal to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval “in a matter of days.” It’s more, The procedures for a provisional patent have already begun.

“We hope to bring this new tool to market very quickly,” Kodeboyina said in a statement, adding that more than 100 employees have “virtually” joined the company’s stable workforce over the past few days. in Singapore, India and across the United States, bringing expertise in a variety of fields.

Until now, the most promising in terms of virus detection are the so-called rapid tests, which make it possible to know the results “in situ” in less than an hour, in contrast to the hour or day waits of the tests that must be sent to a laboratory.

On March 22, the FDA – the United States government agency responsible for the regulation of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, biological products and blood derivatives – approved the emergency use of a test developed by the laboratory. Cepheid that allows the coronavirus to be diagnosed in approximately 45 minutes.

Six days later, the agency gave the green light to a test manufactured by Abbot that gives the results in less than 5 minutes, although it also authorized it only for emergency use. That pharmacist specified that it can offer positive results in five minutes, and negative results in thirteen.

The pharmaceutical company also assured that it intends to deliver 50,000 tests daily to the country’s health system. He also indicated that he expects to produce around 5 million a month.

Still, many states are not being able to carry out all the pertinent tests or accumulate the samples to be analyzed in the laboratories, so the finding of the University of Dayton could be a break in the detection of COVID-19.