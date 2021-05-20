Powerful hires lay the foundation for Castle Lanterra Properties’ next phase of growth

Acquisitions Veteran Dwight “Arne” Arnesen and Healthcare and Senior Housing Investment Expert Frank Small Join Industry’s Leading National Investment Firm

Castle Lanterra Properties (CLP), a New York-based national real estate investment firm, today announced its next phase of growth with the addition of two powerful new hires. The company, widely recognized as one of the most active in the multi-family real estate market, with more than 7,500 units in 25 properties across the United States under management, has hired Dwight “Arne” Arnesen, a 40-year veteran of the real estate industry. of experience, and to Frank Small, an expert in institutional investments in senior housing and in the health sector. The two new team members will work seamlessly to lead the company’s Investment Group nationwide.

Arne Arnesen (Photo: Business Wire)

“Arne and Frank will lay the foundation for what CLP plans to achieve in the near future,” said Elie Rieder, founder and CEO of CLP, which has bought and sold tens of thousands of residential units throughout North America. “Their unsurpassed reputations for integrity, focus and success are consistent with the core values ​​that make CLP one of the most respected owners and investors in the country.”

The two new senior executives are currently assembling their teams to expand the investment activity of the company, as CLP is well capitalized for the acquisition plans of between 10,000 and 15,000 additional multifamily units and expansion to other geographic markets and emerging investment opportunities. in other types of assets.

With more than four decades of experience in the real estate sector, both in bullish and bearish cycles, Mr. Arnesen will lead CLP’s acquisition activities and, among other responsibilities, will oversee the selection of projects and the negotiation and structuring of transactions.

Prior to joining CLP, he held senior positions in procurement and asset management. Most recently, he was a Senior Managing Director of Rockwood Capital, LLC, where he led the company’s acquisition activities on the East Coast and served on various investment and portfolio management committees for more than a decade. Mr. Arnesen was responsible for the company’s portfolio and asset management group prior to his acquisition role. Prior to Rockwood, Mr. Arnesen was Managing Director of North American Acquisitions at JER Partners, he was also Head of Asset Management for JER’s European Funds (€ 6 billion of assets) during the Great Financial Crisis, where he leveraged his previous experience in restructuring numerous distressed assets. Prior to joining JER, Mr. Arnesen was the CEO and Co-Director of US Acquisitions for Starwood Capital Group Global LLC, and served on various investment committees for the company.

“Having experienced several market cycles over a long career, the opportunity to work with a company of CLP’s reputation in the industry and with Elie in particular was an easy decision for me,” notes Mr. Arnesen. “Teaming up with Frank, who I know and have worked with for decades, is an added pleasure, as we aim to further distinguish CLP in the investment market.”

Mr. Arnesen is a member of the New York State Bar, the Urban Land Institute and the International Council of Shopping Centers, as well as other professional organizations, and has been featured in the Stoler Report. He is a member of the Business Executives for National Security (BENS) and the Board of Directors of St. Francis Hospital (CHS), the Grenville Baker Boys and Girls Club (GBBGC) and the Global Risk and Security Group of Rand Corporation. He received a BA with honors in History, Economics and Commerce from Vanderbilt University (including a semester at University College, Oxford) and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Washington and Lee.

Frank Small, one of the industry’s most respected real estate professionals, with a strong background in institutional investing in senior housing and healthcare, will serve as Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at the CLP’s Asset Management division. In this role, he has overall responsibility for establishing portfolio management initiatives for all CLP investments.

Mr. Small joins CLP with 30 years of experience in the real estate industry and managing the full life cycle of institutional investments, including acquisitions, divestitures, portfolio management and asset management in the United States. , Canada and the United Kingdom. Throughout his illustrious career, he has overseen loan restructurings, lease restructurings, capital recapitalizations, portfolio-wide investment plans, unit mix changes, and operator transitions. His expertise spans the entire equity stack, from senior loans, through mezzanine debt and senior equity, to joint venture capital.

Since 2005, he has invested in the senior housing and healthcare real estate sectors, overseeing nearly $ 4.5 billion in assets, comprising nearly 65,000 units. Prior to joining CLP, Mr. Small was Senior Housing Advisor to KKR & Co. and Jaguar Real Estate Partners, launched Greystone Healthcare Investments, was Managing Director of Fortress Investment Group and Global Director of Healthcare Real Estate at JER Partners.

“Elie’s long-term focus on investing and ownership, as well as being able to work with Arne again, were important factors in my joining CLP,” said Mr. Small. “We have a unified approach to investment management and our fundamental philosophies blend seamlessly. I want to work with the entire CLP team to continue growing the company for the next generation and beyond.”

Mr. Small received a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. Additionally, he is the co-founder and administrator of Brighter Night, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for youth, young adults, and their families facing the challenges of mental illness.

About Castle Lanterra Properties

Founded in 2009 by Elie Rieder, Castle Lanterra Properties (CLP) is a privately held real estate investment company focused on the acquisition and repositioning of multi-family communities, as well as the acquisition of quality new-build properties located in strategic growing markets in all of the United States. Mr. Rieder has bought and sold tens of thousands of residential units throughout North America. CLP seeks to optimize the potential of each investment and create a greater sense of community in its properties through value-added elements and operational improvements that include thoughtful renovations, operational improvements, and ancillary income development. As part of its mission, CLP intends to leverage its internal operating platform to revitalize housing communities with modern and functional services, improved technology, and dynamic social programs that positively impact residents and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its partners. investors. CLP currently owns and manages more than 7,500 units at 25 properties throughout the United States.

