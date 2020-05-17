Eggplant is a nutritional and medicinal treasure, it is a great antioxidant ally that protects the liver, regulates high cholesterol levels, improves cardiovascular health, balances glucose and is highly diuretic

The eggplant which is also called guinea gourd or melongene It is a widely used fruit (many classify it as a vegetable) in the gastronomy internationally. It is normal for some people to look with some caution its consumption, this is due to its tendency to absorb fat during preparationhowever this belief is false it is about a food with great benefits on digestion of fatty acids, the blood pressure, the kidney health and general resistance to all kinds of diseases.

It is an ingredient extremely popular in traditional kitchens of from places like Asia, middle East, the north of Africa and the South of Europe. From the botanical point of view It is a fruit that is distinguished by being presented in various shapes, sizes and colors; comes from a plant called Solanum melongena which has the peculiarity of occur in dry, warm and sunny climates, Belongs to the nightshade family as is the case with foods such as potatoes, peppers, tomatoes and is related to tobacco. Not for nothing is it a complete and generous food which is has been cultivated for more than 4,000 years mainly in India and China, regions where it is highly valued for its immense properties.

Foolproof reasons to eat more eggplant:

1. It is rich in important nutrients

Eggplant has the advantage of be composed mainly of water (about 92% of its composition), it is also characteristic for containing carbohydrates, proteins, fiber and really very little fatThanks to this it is considered low in calories (21 kcal / 100 grams). It also attracts attention its content in vitamins A, B1, B2, C, K and folic acid that makes them a wonderful ally for boost the immune system and helps improve endurance to suffer all kinds of diseases and infections. It also draws special attention for its mineral wealth which stands out for its contribution in potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium and phosphorous. Another genius is that his intense purple color reflects his high anthocyanin content, which are considered a powerful antioxidant (although it also contains many more).

2. Highly digestive

One of the most important benefits of eating eggplant is in your great benefits to regulate and improve the entire digestive process, this is due to its high contribution in water and of course in soluble type fiber. This type of fiber is related to qualities to promote good condition of the bacterial flora, than significantly benefits intestinal health and effectively fights inflammation and constipation. At the same time it is a easy to digest and very light foodAs long as you prepare it in healthy ways it will always go down well.

3. It is good for the heart

Eggplant is a food that can not be missing in any diet that seeks a better heart function, this is due to its high content of potassium considered a mineral with great vasodilatory properties which also directly benefit the decrease hypertension. its contribution in fiber and chemical substancess makes them a great ally to help eliminate “bad” cholesterol of food and ripped it off the arterial wallss, at the same time contains copposites that inhibit the synthesis of cholesterol in the liver and prevent rust. It is considered a good ally to reduce the risk of suffering cardiovascular problems how heart attacks, strokes, and atherosclerosis.

4. Great brain protector

There are several factors that make eggplant a powerful food to benefit brain function and protect it. This is due to their great contribution in phytonutrients and potassium than improve blood flow to the brain and this significantly improves cognitive functions. Furthermore they contain a substance called nasunin that protects the membranes of neurons and fights various nervous type disorders. Are great for the nervous system thanks to its content in vitamins B1, B6 and magnesium than strengthen their functions and improve the mood.

5. Powerful diuretic

The most abundant mineral in aubergines is potassium if we add your very low sodium content, it is a highly beneficial fruit for promote the elimination of liquids and toxins retained in the body. Because of this too regulates hypertension and this facilitates the work of the heart, another great quality is its effect beneficial on the kidneys since it promotes a greater elimination of waste substances.

6. Great ally to lose weight

Eating aubergines is great to promote weight loss, there are several factors that intervene among the main ones. diuretic power, its low calorie content, its antioxidant power and of course its fiber content, which is attributed an interesting ability to inhibit the release of ghrelin, the hormone that controls appetite. It also stands out for its satiating effect which helps let’s eat less and decreases anxiety to eat after hours.

7. Helps control sugar levels

Various nutrition specialists coincide in its wonderful effects for people who suffer pre-diabetes and diabetesThis is mainly because it contains very few carbohydrates and an extraordinary contribution in fiber, this reduces the speed at which absorb sugars of food; also contains a substance called trigonelline which helps regulate blood glucose.

8. Good for the liver

One of the wonderful benefits of eggplant is found in its content in specific chemical compounds which are mainly on your skin and seedsthese substances are responsible for its characteristic bitter taste and they have the property of stimulate liver function and promote the removal of substances from the gallbladder, this favors the fat digestion.

