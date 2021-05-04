powerful continuation of ‘The Clone Wars’

Maybe ‘La remitsa mala’ (strange translation for a difficult title to adapt: perhaps ‘The Defective Remittance’ would have been more accurate, but it certainly lacks the sound of the original ‘The Bad Batch’) is not the best gateway to the Star Wars Universe. Of course, at the very least, it’s not that bad, and to the same extent that that rookie red carpet, ‘The Mandalorian’ was.

In fact, the first episode of the series, which premieres on Disney + as part of the Star Wars Day celebration on May 4 (along with a short of ‘The Simpsons’, the special ‘Star Wars Biomes’ and the documentary ‘Star Wars: A Spacewalk’), kicks off its generous seventy-something minutes with a hasty summary of what was seen in ‘The Clone Wars’ That can leave more than one viewer confused who comes looking for a new “Conan on Tatooine with a pet” in the Mandalorian style.

Luckily, the dust settles quickly, and soon the series takes on a more sedate pace. Does a good job of explaining to newcomers why this batch of clones are special, and thanks to the definition a bit of superhero comics that each one exhibits (the charismatic leader, the goofy brute, the icy sniper, the sympathetic intellectual and the newcomer who serves as an anchor for the viewer), it is easy not to get lost in the proposal.

Of course, the dramatic Order 66 that decimated the Jedi population and can be considered one of the key moments in the entire franchise will mark viewers the most in galactic mythology. It is a moment of the saga that has been explored especially in series, books and comicsBut the effects of the Jedi massacre are known to all. It is not described here in all its magnitude, but the immediate effects are perceived, and possibly that is where ‘The bad remittance’ acquires strength and personality.

The rise of an empire

The time frame of ‘The Bad Remittance’ is literally the advent of the Empire. One moment we are seeing the Clone Wars and the next, the clone troops at the service of an Emperor whose staging does not hide the usual streaks of the saga that are reminiscent of Nazi Germany. This is a disturbing historical moment in the franchise and one that begins with a period of tense calm in the moments immediately after the beginning of the fall of the Republic.

It is the best time for personalities like those of the protagonists to shine and we understand their distancing from the rest of the clones, which goes beyond the physical (great all the humor that is done to contrast the “different” of this group against how disturbingly identical to each other that are the rest, fight in the canteen included). All this is outlined with the wonderful stamp of David Filoni (sharp dialogues, taste for classic adventure, deep and well-defined characters …), executive producer of the series, and one of the most relevant names within the saga of the last years.

We knew the Bad Remittance from ‘The Clone Wars’, but It remains to be seen how the new character featured in this episode, Omega, will evolve. At first it seems that his relationship with the group of defective clones will move in similar lines to that of Baby Yoda and Mando in ‘The Mandalorian’. Luckily Omega is a bit older (and talks) and can provide support to the group that goes beyond the mere damsel in distress. Of course, his presentation in this episode suggests that we may be facing a future great character.

With only one episode (the second arrives this Friday) it is too early to judge a season in its entirety, but the truth is that ‘The bad remittance’ is absolutely continuist in aesthetics and tone with respect to what we saw in ‘The Clone Wars’. And considering that we were there before one of the most memorable products of the galactic saga of recent years, it is not a bad sign at all.