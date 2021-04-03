Powerful but cheap: these phones have almost everything but their price is well below the high-end | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Cheap mobiles don’t have to be bad. These smartphones have good screens, cameras, they are fast and their price is too low for what they offer you.

When you are looking for a mobile, the first thing to offer is that works well for as long as possible. Until a few years ago it was difficult to find a cheap and really good mobile, but the competition is so great in the mobile market that We already have brutal mobiles for a very low price.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of euros, or even thousands of euros, on a smartphone to make sure it works well and performs first. These phones are cheap, but don’t be fooled, they work so well that they should be more expensive.

These mobiles are relatively new and in some cases their brands have just launched them, but they have such an attractive price and accessible to everyone that you cannot escape.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi is one of the brands that launches the most mobile phones during the year, that is why they are repeated in many lists like this one. And it is that in reality, phones like the Redmi Note 10 Pro is a team that offers you so much for such a low price that it is not understood.

This Redmi Note 10 Pro offers you a huge screen of 6.67 inches with 120 Hz refresh rate, a processor Snapdragon 732G, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Ys u autonomy is quite good, with a 5,020 mAh battery.

Xiaomi’s new cheap phone with a 108 megapixel camera is a beast at a very low price. Powerful 64GB or 128GB processor and 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

In addition, Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the cheapest phones with a 108 megapixel camera on the market, since right now you can get it for less than 280 euros.

Of course at ComputerHoy.com we have extensively tested and analyzed this Redmi Note 10 Pro so that you can know how it works and make the best decision before your purchase.

realme 8 Pro

raelme 8 Pro is one of the latest launches of the Chinese company realme, but without a doubt one of its best phones announced so far, at least considering its value for money.

It has a powerful Snapdragon 720G processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and also a new 108 megapixel camera to take incredible photos and record videos in 4K. As if that were not enough, it has an incredible 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and a 60 Hz refresh.

The cheapest mobile with a 108 megapixel camera that you can find. It also has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 720G processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A beast with an unbeatable price.

In addition to being fast and with a great camera, it has a 4,500 mAh battery with 50 W fast charging and a 65 W charger included in the box, a detail that is much appreciated today. All for just 279 euros, which is an incredibly ridiculous price.

At ComputerHoy.com we have already told you our first impressions of this realme 8 Pro in great detail.

Little X3 Pro

One of the latest launches of Poco, a mobile company that was previously an arm of Xiaomi and is now independent, shines with this Poco X3 Pro, a mobile that can become one of the mobiles to recommend yes or yes in this 2021.

It has already been put on sale on Amazon for only 249 euros and for this price, less than 250 euros, you get a smartphone that uses the powerful Snapdragon 860 processor with 6 GB of RAM. A good combination so you don’t have to worry about performance.

This is the new mid-range mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

It includes 128 GB of storage and a 48 megapixel camera. The battery is 5160 mAh and has fast charging. In addition, its screen is 6.67 inches and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz that will make you see any other screen with resentment.

A fast mobile, with a large screen and that for such a low price, it is normal that Poco gets on the way to put even Xiaomi in trouble.

Little X3 NFC

And if you want an even cheaper mobile but that continues to have a brutal performance? So pay attention to this Poco X3 NFC, launched in September 2020, it is still one of those phones that is falling in price and that remains one of the best BBB mobile options.

You can read the complete analysis that we have carried out at ComputerHoy.com about Poco X3 NFC but we already warned you that its excellent performance thanks to the Snapdragon 732G, the 6.67-inch screen at 120 Hz and an excellent autonomy are its main points in favor.

This mobile has an ultra-competitive price, although it has a processor like the Snapdragon 732G and fast charging at 33W, one of its main features.

Although it is a fast mobile, with a large screen and that will last you for a long time, without a doubt the best thing about this mobile is the price because you can find it for less than 190 euros on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord

Somehow OnePlus launched a round mobile that fits with what we expect from a high-end mobile but at a very low price. OnePlus Nord, the first of its generation, is a mobile with excellent features, which works very well and with a brand behind it that ensures constant Android updates.

It has a Snapdragon 765G processor compatible with 5G, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 4,115 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge and charger included. It also uses Oxygen OS, a simple and easy-to-use version of Android practically identical to the one published by Google.

This OnePlus mobile comes to revolutionize the mid-range. It has practically everything, in addition to an affordable price, even fast charging at 30W.

Its main camera is 48 megapixels and for selfies it includes neither more nor less than a 32 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle.

It is available on Amazon for 399 euros, but in AliExpress you can get it for only 347 euros or even less if you add a discount code.

