Powerful and cheap: the Xiaomi Mi 10T drops to € 299 and puts the Snapdragon 865 at a bargain price | Technology

The Xiaomi Mi 10T combines features that are very close to the high-end range with a price that is more similar to that of the cheapest mid-range mobiles. That is why it is an ideal mobile if you are looking for quality and do not have a very high budget.

Talking about powerful and cheap mobiles at the same time seems like a story, but with brands like Xiaomi, consumers have more and more variety and options in the market. Asian companies have specialized in offering high quality models at impossible prices like this.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T and all its versions have received very good evaluations thanks to that mix between high performance and minimal cost. A value for money that is difficult to find among the rest of the models for sale. More now that the Xiaomi Mi 10T has dropped to 299 euros.

Media Markt offers this mobile with a 14% discount, that is, for 299 euros. At this price you do not have to add anything, as you have no shipping costs. The online store allows you to pick it up at the store or wait for it to be delivered in a few days.

In case you still do not know all the characteristics of the Mi 10T, this smartphone boasts power thanks to its Snapdragon 845 processor, a chip that is capable of absolutely everything on Android, even running demanding games like Microsoft xCloud.

In addition, this processor is compatible with the 5G technologyThis means that the mobile has what it takes to give plenty of play for the next few years and not become obsolete when the telephone network is renewed.

It doesn’t just offer power. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, a 33W fast charge and a Full HD + display with 144 Hz refresh, which is not bad at all. As for the cameras, their main sensor is 64 Mpx and it comes with a wide angle, a macro and a depth camera.

This version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage Internal cannot be more complete for a price lower than 299 euros. If you need a new mobile, this is a very difficult opportunity to find in other brands.

