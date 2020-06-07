These are the winning numbers for the millionaire Powerball draw on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Good luck! This may be the draw that will make you rich for the rest of your life. Wait no more, check the results, and if you were not lucky … Try again on Wednesday!

They announce the winning numbers of the Powerball draw this Saturday, June 6 and you should be ready to check if you were one of the lucky winners to become a millionaire. Be sure to review them well and watch the draw on video in case you have any doubts.

The people who did participate have a real chance of winning and becoming one of the new millionaires not only in the United States, but in the entire world. The guaranteed bag for this Wednesday is $ 20 million with a cash option of $ 15.8 million.

What would you do with this amount of money? If you did not buy any number, what are you waiting to participate? To cheer you up, here we leave you the winning numbers of the draw and check very well so that if you are a winner, you can claim your prize, good luck. Check the video of the past draw.

These are the winning numbers for the draw on Saturday, June 6:

01 17 38 68 69 – 18

Power play: 2x

See the Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 6, 2020 on the portal. You can check more extensive details about the draw on the Powerball portal and you can also check the previous ones and the bags that were delivered.

Also, on the Powerball page it has been reported on the way to operate and deliver the prizes due to the health contingency due to the coronavirus.

In the portal it is commented that the millionaire draw is carried out normally in the usual schedule at 10:59 pm. It has been indicated that any modification in the calendar or in the schedules will be informed by the Multiple States Lottery Association.

It was also announced that the jackpot will increase by a minimum of $ 2 million dollars for each draw that is not won, this as a way of ensuring that sufficient resources are available throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

They warn that the sale of tickets will be kept in authorized places, but that they may close in the event of contingencies.

Some states have issued ways to buy numbers online such as Michigan, North Carolina, North Dakota, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Texas. Meanwhile in Virginia and New York you can also buy tickets online for weeks.

The administration of the page recommends using the online digital platforms and ensures that the operation is guaranteed.