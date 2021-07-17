Power vacuum and gangs sink Haiti

PRINCE PORT.

LHaitian gangs have long been financed by powerful politicians and their allies, and many of them feel that they are losing control of the increasingly strong armed groups that have displaced thousands of people from their homes as they fight. territorial fights, kill civilians and raid food stores.

The escalation of gang violence could escalate and also threatens to complicate political efforts for the nation to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The Haitian government is disorganized: there is no Parliament, no president, there is a dispute over who is the prime minister and its police force is weak. Yet the gangs seem to be more organized than ever.

Although the violence has been concentrated in the capital, Port-au-Prince, it has affected life across the country, paralyzing the fragile economy, closing schools, overwhelming the police and disrupting efforts to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

The country is transformed into a vast desert in which wild animals engulf us, ”said the Haitian Conference of Religious in a statement issued recently in which it denounced the increase in crime. “We are refugees and exiles in our own country.”

The gangs have stolen thousands of sacks of sugar, rice and flour, in addition to looting and burning houses in the capital. This has caused thousands of people to seek refuge in churches, fields and a gym, where the government and international donors struggle to feed them and find long-term accommodation.

Among the displaced are people with disabilities who were forced to flee last month when gangs set fire to a camp where they had settled after being injured in the catastrophic 2010 earthquake.

I was running for my life in the field with these crutches, ”said Obas Woylky, who lost a leg in the earthquake.

Woylky was one of more than 350 people crammed into a school turned makeshift shelter.

Drivers’ fear of being caught in a crossfire or worse has almost completely paralyzed business connections, driving up prices, delaying the transportation of food and fuel, and forcing international organizations to cancel programs that included cash distribution. more than 30,000 people, according to a July 1 report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The agency reported that more than a million people need immediate humanitarian aid and protection.

And the economy in general doesn’t help. The UN said that the price of a basic basket rose 13% in May compared to February, and that foreign direct investment fell more than 70% from 2018 to 2020. That is reflected in fewer jobs and greater poverty in a nation in the that 60% of the population earn less than $ 2 a day and 25% less than a dollar a day.

Many also fear that the gangs could disrupt the elections scheduled in September and November, which are crucial to restoring the functioning of the legislative and executive branches, which are dying after the assassination.

THEY AFFIRM THAT FORMER OFFICER ORDERED THE KILLING OF THE PRESIDENT

The Colombian police yesterday identified former Haitian official Joseph Félix Badio as directly responsible for ordering two Colombian mercenaries to kill the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, when the initial plan was to capture him.

Badio had met with both former military personnel to tell them that his mission was to arrest Moïse, but three days before the alleged capture operation, he told them that “what they have to do is assassinate the president of Haiti,” said General Jorge Luis Vargas. , the Colombian police chief who cooperates in the investigation of the assassination.

The investigation has not yet determined whether Badio acted on orders or the reasons why it was decided to kill the Haitian leader.

