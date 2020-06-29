Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Outright Games, PHL Collective and Cartoon Network revealed earlier this year that they were working on a new Ben 10 title. After months of waiting, we finally have new information on the project, which will debut this year on consoles and PC.

The companies today revealed Ben 10: Power Trip, the new installment in the saga. In addition to seeing its first trailer with a bit of gameplay, details about the title’s story were also shared, which will offer an exciting adventure to all fans of the franchise.

Ben 10: Power Trip will debut this fall

Ben 10: Power Trip is in development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. As promised, it will launch in the fall of this year. The title will be available from October 9.

Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, stated that Ben 10 is still quite popular with kids, so they are happy to be able to work with their characters and their world.

« Our long collaboration with Cartoon Network has allowed us to take great steps forward with this title and create a game that will entertain Ben 10 fans and their families as they play together in this new adventure, » said the manager.

In this installment Ben 10 will face Hex, who unleashed the hidden power of 4 mysterious crystals. The boy will have to use his powers to end a dangerous curse, and will receive the help of several unexpected allies. Below is his first trailer:

With Gwen and Grandpa Max by your side, all the humor and rivalry on the Cartoon Network show is here. And since 4 arms are better than 2, Kevin Levin is present in the adventure in a cooperative mode with split screen, ”says the description of the game.

Ben 10: Power Trip will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC on October 9. Here you will find more information about the title.

