power to play everywhere

More and more players are changing consoles for computers. And they are not lacking for reasons: the power of a current graphics card can in many cases leave behind the consoles of this generation, allowing a much more realistic and immersive gaming experience. And it is not only that, another of the biggest advantages is that with your laptop under your arm you will always and anywhere have everything you need (screen included) to be able to enjoy games wherever and whenever you want.

In case you are considering the possibility of switching to gaming laptops, we present you the best options availableranging from tight budgets to computers with the power that will ensure you can enjoy your favorite games for years to come.

If you are looking for the best laptop gaming, we are going to show you some of the best models that you can buy today on Amazon as well as tips to choose the one that best suits your needs at a competitive price.

How to choose it

The best laptop gaming from 2021 They tend to last for many years and deliver high performance in whatever you use them for, not just gaming.

It is important that you get a Mid-range to high-end GPU for the highest performance. You should also look for high RAM and CPU. Considering that games take up a lot, storage is decisive.

What to look for when buying the best gaming laptop of 2021?

Screen. You should choose a screen size of 15 to 17 inches, as well as a resolution of at least 1920 x 1080. It is best to opt for a 4K screen. The 1080p 60Hz refresh rate found in notebooks is more than enough.Storage. The storage can be hard disk or SSD, depending on your budget it can even be both. Usually you have a 1 TB hard drive with a 128 or 256 GB SSD.RAM. RAM is very important to the game. A laptop with at least 8GB of RAM is recommended, even for other tasks.CPU. It must be at least 10th Gen Intel Core CPU or similar to get good gaming experience.Battery life. Although there are more important aspects to look at, you should value a laptop that offers you the best battery life possible within your budget.Price. When buying the best gaming laptops from Amazon, you should look for one that offers you the best possible features within your budget, so you have to look at the price.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is he best laptop gaming 15.6 “FullHD which has 512 GB SSD of storage and 16 GB of RAM. With AMD Ryzen 7 4800H operating system and NVIDIA GTX1650-4GB dedicated graphics, it is a computer without an operating system.

You can use this gaming computer for whatever you need, it also has 5th generation thermal engineering to enjoy it to the fullest in its use, with a double fan system.

It’s a lightweight portable, but very powerful, to take it wherever you want and enjoy the best gaming experience. Its battery can last up to 6.7 hours and recharges quickly with its Rapid Charge technology.

Asus TUF Dash F15

ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516PM-HN024 it’s a laptop gaming 15.6 “FullHD with Intel Core i7-11370H that features 16GB RAM and fast 1TB SSD storage. To better visualize the game and use apps, it has a dedicated graphics, NVIDIA RTX3060-6GB.

This gaming laptop does not have an operating system. It’s a portable speaker that you can play with for hours, with ultra-thin edges and an attractive design. Its keyboard layout is similar to desktop ones, for added convenience.

It features an all-in-one cooling design to keep you cool and working at full capacity.

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5 it’s the computer laptop gaming 15.6 “FullHD 120 Hz It has Intel Core i7-10750H, a memory of 16GB RAM and storage of 512GB SSD. It has a dedicated Nvidia GTX1650 4GB graphics card.

On its 15-inch screen with 120 Hz and 250nits anti-glare, it is a laptop without 45% NTSC operating system. With its solid battery, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of autonomy.

Legion 5 has a clean and minimalist design, it is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for better performance in the game at maximum speed, an excellent option for those who want buy a laptop gaming on-line.BUY (€ 949.00)

HP Pavilion Gaming 16

HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0024ns it’s a 16.1 “FullHD laptop It has the 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H technology, 8GB RAM, with a 512GB SSD memory and Nvidia GTX1650 Ti-4GB graphics. Like the other gaming laptop models, it comes without an operating system so you can use the one that interests you the most.

It has transfer speeds of up to 2933 MT / s. It has an innovative heat management system for a cooler environment that stabilizes your play and work. It also has dual HP speakers for a more authentic and rich sound.

MSI GF65 Thin

The model MSI GF65 Thin 9SEXR-236XES It is a laptop of 15.6 inch FullHD with speed 120Hz that has 16 GB RAM and a memory of 512GB SSD, in addition to Intel Core i7-9750H. It has dedicated graphics Nvidia RTX2060-6 GB.

This interesting gaming laptop does not have an operating system. In addition, it gives you up to a 15% increase in performance over the previous generation to enjoy the game or your work much more.

It has up to 7 hours of battery and a very attractive design with exclusive X-shaped ventilation. It is a very fluid and complete gaming laptop so that you can enjoy the best user experience.

MSI GE66 Raider

This computer has a 9th generation Intel processor (i5 9750H), with great power to perform all kinds of tasks. In this case we go to an 8 GB Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics, with great performance. It has a 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB SSD. Its screen is 15.6 inches with FullHD resolution. No operating system.

