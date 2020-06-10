Xbox reviews all the confirmed news to date.

With the highly descriptive name “everything you need to know about Xbox Series X and the future of Xbox” on Microsoft They have published an extensive article that reviews the main characteristics of this new generation console, “the most powerful”, with which the creators will “be able to make their dreams come true”. As we already told you in its day, when the technical characteristics of Xbox Series X were unveiled, this new gaming platform has taken the chest out of its GPU with 12 teraflops, the commitment to raytracing, 120fps and options as attractive as Quick Resume.

Xbox highlights its commitment to services such as Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud“Its daring industrial design allows us to offer the most powerful console as quietly as possible, making it a perfect fit for your home,” reported Redmond’s in this lengthy article posted on Xbox Wired. Reviewing concepts already discussed in their day, Microsoft has once again insisted that Xbox Series X is defined by three main characteristics: power, speed and compatibility, not only present in the incredible backward compatibility with all Xbox consoles, but also, with the different Xbox One peripherals.

“Designed to present 4K and 60fps video games, with support also for 120fps, Xbox Series X represents the balance between power and speed, “they add in their writing. But if they are clear to Microsoft, it is that the greatest attraction of their new platform is not the physical console itself, but the services it offers. “More than 80% of gamers on consoles also play on PCs and mobiles,” they comment. “That is the reason why we are creating services such as Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live and Project xCloud on consoles, PC and mobile, so that you and your friends can play together on any devices“

Over 80% of gamers on consoles also play on PC and mobile XboxPrecisely in the last days Phil Spencer He assured that on Xbox they prefer the number of players to consoles sold, which delves into this philosophy that seeks to promote services that attract a greater number of fans. This Xbox Wired article also dedicates a few words to his gaming platform in streaming, which we talk about in our impressions of Project xCloud, guaranteeing that it will be better in its final version. “We are creating the fastest, most powerful and most compatible streaming gaming platform.” It also benefits from the fantastic Xbox Game Pass catalog “without downloading anything.”

This article intended to review the already known characteristics of Xbox Series X is accompanied by the news that Hellblade 2 uses the Unreal Engine 5, which was a statement that was made long ago, although in a confusing way, which caused many to believe that this promising Ninja Theory game would have opted for another technology. Without details on upcoming developments related to the console and its games catalog, we do know that exclusive Xbox Series X games developed by Microsoft’s internal studios will be shown in July.

