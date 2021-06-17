Power Rangers reboot already has a release date – Tomatazos

In 2017, the Power Rangers – 44% were brought back to the big screen after the late 90s films, Power Rangers: The Movie – 41% and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie 2 – 17%, in a reboot movie. that he hoped to win back the fans of yesteryear, as well as the new generations. However, the Dean Israelite-directed film did not meet expectations and the franchise was halted.

Subsequently, it was announced that the iconic franchise would be back in the cinema with a new reboot, but also that it would be a project that would encompass more than just movies, it would be a mega universe that would unite the products of film and television. In this way, recently, thanks to a description of the website of the Brazilian Licensing Convention, the release date of the new film of the power Rangers (via ComicBook.com).

While Power Rangers Dino Fury has dazzled fans on television, Hasbro and eOne have been hard at work on the cinematic side of the franchise, developing a new film that will serve as a reboot, but will also adopt its biggest hallmarks, at least according to previous reports.

Thus, according to the new information, this reboot is scheduled to launch in 2023. Jonathan Entwistle will be in charge of directing the new film adventure that, as has been released, will include a time travel element that will create a universe connected that will unite television and film in a way that has not been done before in the franchise. The description just revealed by the Brazilian Licensing Convention reads as follows:

Description: Power Rangers is a global phenomenon! A unisex brand with more than 90% knowledge, present in more than 180 countries since the 90s! With more than US $ 10 billion in retail sales in the most diverse categories, Power Rangers has in its DNA a lot of action, excitement, teamwork, diversity and humor! With a movie release planned for 2023, Power Rangers is a streaming hit, with over 26 seasons and 900 episodes available on Netflix and has a very active fan community with over 2.8 million followers on Facebook, 330,000 on Instagram and another 140,000 on Twitter. His 29th season, called Dino Fury, is ready to be released!

The film seems to be still in the early stages of development, but having all of 2022 for production and publication would be good to reach that goal that has a release date scheduled for 2023. Also, it would be time for Hasbro to reveal it on television. whatever they have planned for the future of the franchise.

In a joint statement, eOne’s Cinema President, Nick meyer, and the president of global television, Michael Lombardo, spoke about the Entwistle experience and the plans they have for this popular franchise.

Jonathan has incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is without a doubt the right architect to join us as we reimagine the worlds of television and film for this property. Across our entire roster, we’re eager to work with the most talented storytellers as we take on rich Hasbro fan-favorite brands and build universes of entertainment around them.

