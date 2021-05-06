Power of the Premier: five English teams were in the last four Champions League finals

Real Madrid was the last obstacle that could prevent a new English final in the UEFA champions league and failed in his attempt. Not even a monumental Thibaut Courtois night at Stamford Bridge stood in the way of a triumphant Chelsea fc that deflected 2 – 0 to Real Madrid.

Those led by Thomas Teuchel straightened their course after the departure of Frank Lampard and now they will have the possibility of lifting their second Champions League. And he will do it against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who will make his debut in this type of match.

Chelsea FC stopped Madrid in their tracks with a 3 – 1 aggregate and the Manchester City sent home to PSG with an aggregate of 4 – 1. Thus consummating the second English final in three years and with different teams.

If we extend the equation to the last four years, they are five times that the Premier League managed to put a representative in the final of the Champions League.

The last four Champions League finals

2018: Real Madrid – Liverpool FC

Champion: Real Madrid 3 – 1

2019: Liverpool FC – Tottenham

Champion: Liverpool FC 1 – 0

2020: PSG – Bayern Munich

Champion: Bayern Munich 0 – 1

2021: Manchester City – Chelsea FC

Champion:?