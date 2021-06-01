Power is temporary 2021/06/20

Once the electoral process to elect 500 deputies, 15 governors and thousands of state and local officials throughout the country has been resolved, there is a favorable atmosphere: we verify that we have an electoral system that works, that the body responsible for organizing, monitoring and validating of each vote he fulfilled his mandate in an exemplary way, as did the millions of citizens who worked a long day in the polls to achieve the above.

The natural balance is that nobody won everything and nobody lost everything. In a display of public sensitivity, maturity and responsibility, the votes distributed the positions in dispute among the political parties. Another good news is that others will disappear who are a true sham, a spurious business of their members.

Unlike what was speculated in the previous days, the President’s party did not sweep away, it did not absorb the popularity that López Orador still enjoys, but it is fair to acknowledge that it has consolidated itself as the most representative political force; Despite being demerited and confused, the opposition achieved a “coalition” that covered up the discredit of its members and helped many to vote for it without necessarily endorsing those who made it up.

I suppose the President was surprised by the results; Even when he says that he is “happy, happy, happy”, his instinct and political sensitivity must tell him that the result is a wake-up call, a touch of reality, since he made it clear that he does not enjoy, much less, the ” magic ”that he had in 2018.

His triumph in 2018 is already distant, the millions of Mexicans who elected him are no longer the millions who voted for his party. I imagine you have to think: How fast is my time in power passing! How little I have accomplished and how much remains to be done! Am I really transforming my country? What will I do with Morena? Why can’t the rich and middle classes accept that their privileges are based on the poverty of millions? Do you have hard data confirming that your policies actually do justice to your “poor first” principle beyond a temporary respite?

When López Obrador was elected I wrote in this space that for me he was an enigma, a difficult man to frame in political terms, a mixture of ambition, pragmatism, skill and instinct and, at the same time, stubborn, irascible, implacable enemy; however, the ideas and principles that he detailed in his books are the same as those that govern his performance today. Today I would say that he is a man obsessed with power, based on the support of his followers, it is enough to review his political activism, his perseverance, his tours of the national territory, his capacity for empathy with marginalized people.

It is in human nature to seek power, not only in the political sense, but in all fields of life: in personal relationships, in friendship, in marriages, in public and private offices, in sports, in the families.

When it comes to political power, the matter is complicated, since the true nature of the person who exercises it is put to the test. The constant praises, the unconditional followers, the spotlights, the microphones, the greetings and hugs that people give to the powerful, are expressions that are forging in his mind a sense of “worthiness”, of false humility when receiving these samples. “Power doesn’t change people, it reveals who they really are.”

The President, I am afraid, is being a victim of all of the above. It is enough to see his look, his gestures when he was head of the Government of Mexico City and see him now in the National Palace. He is a man transformed by power.

It would not be bad if you read this phrase by the English Prime Minister Winston Churchill: “The politician must be able to predict what will happen tomorrow, next month and next year, and then explain why it was that what he predicted did not happen. ”.