President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a reform initiative to the Chamber of Deputies. They are in quarantine; There is no formal work, but they are planning an extraordinary session to attend to the president’s request. The Morena deputies and their allies are enough to gather a majority. The initiative wants to reform the Federal Budget and Fiscal Responsibility Law so that article 21 says that in the event of an economic emergency (such as the coronavirus pandemic or, the one that the President considers), “the Ministry of Finance may redirect assigned resources in the Expenditure Budget to allocate them to maintain the execution of the projects and priority actions of the Federal Public Administration ”.

It aims to take control of the budget. It will no longer matter what the deputies have.

I share a memory.

It was a noon like the ones in May have always been in Guadalajara: dry, bright and very hot. The second five-year period of the 90s passed and Jalisco was enthusiastic about the alternation. After the explosions of ’92 and the murder of Cardinal Posadas Ocampo in ’93, with the addition of the assassination of Luis Donaldo Colosio in ’94, the people of Jalisco had removed the PRI from Casa Jalisco.

At the University of Guadalajara, a few dozen young people were studying Political Studies on the Social Sciences and Humanities campus. There was still a roundabout in La Normal and not a trace of a Light Rail.

A petite, dark-haired, sparse, curly-haired teacher made efforts to share her knowledge of Political Theory. Helena Hernández tried to make Spanish understand the concepts that for years she had handled in the French learned in Paris. We had photostatic copies or some copy of “The Federalist”, by Jay, Hamilton and Madison. Obligatory, we should have read the fundamental “Of the Spirit of the Laws”, by Montesquieu, particularly the sixth chapter of the eleventh book of that mamotreto, dedicated to pondering the division of powers.

Dr. Hernández was patient, but she could not avoid scolding and repeatedly regretted that there were students in class without having read two lines of the commissioned authors. We felt urgent because the remaining minutes were consumed.

Almost a quarter of a century has passed since that day.

I remember his comment, although after the years I share the content, although not the textuality: “Now that the politicians are so popular and well-known, here in Jalisco and in Mexico, and they appear in headlines and interviews, they make their ignorance evident. They don’t know about political theory. Everyone, from aldermen to deputies, municipal presidents and governors, should read ‘El Federalista’; it should be mandatory. At least they would know how to craft their speeches without being so pathetically ignorant. “

The classroom was steamy. Hot, did I mention it? Not a single eyebrow moved and the sentence passed without any reaction.

Helena Hernández stressed the importance of the division of powers. He spoke of Montesquieu and his gigantic comparative work that founded western democracies on a principle still in force, at least in those texts of the eighteenth century and the thousands of analyzes preserved in university libraries around the world: AVOID the accumulation of power. Divide. Establish counterweights. Create institutions that abide by laws. Defend local powers and the self-determination of communities.

Hamilton, Jay and Madison argued this principle in their various articles, and the names of these characters remain anchored to the theory of democracy, wherever it is revised.

What happens in Mexico, that the institutions are weakening day by day, the Legislative branch is fading and the Judicial Power lives in isolation? Will the accumulation of power in President López Obrador pass without problem without his cabinet reacting, without resistance from the opposition, without the citizen being anything other than the beneficiary of a social program that corresponds to him by age or inevitable condition?

It will be very hot and we would like all this to be consumed by time. But without actions there are no changes.

.