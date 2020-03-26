The young power forward of the Detroit Pistons, Christian Wood, the third NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, has been released after overcoming the COVID-19 disease..

03/26/2020 at 20:38

CET

EFE

Several local news sources reported that the Pistons medical team who treated Wood, while isolated since last March 11, was the one who discharged the player, 24 years old.

Wood He was authorized to return to normal activity like the rest of the Pistons players, just as the French center has already done. Rudy gobert, of the Utah Jazz, the first NBA player infected with the coronavirus, and his teammate Donovan Mitchell.

Wood so far in the NBA regular season, which ordered the suspension of the competition after learning the positive of Gobert, averages 13.1 points; 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists with the Pistons.

With the entire state of Michigan quarantined, Pistons players have to prepare on their own individually, but with team supervision.

The Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, issued a stay-at-home order through April 13, where residents are advised to stay home unless they are performing an essential task.

Those in the Pistons’ travel group also practice social distancing to stay safe and stay healthy if, as expected from May or June, regular NBA competition can return.

.