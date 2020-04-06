         Power Apps, Microsoft’s code-free development platform, incorporates mixed reality features

5 years ago, during the Convergence 2015 event held in Barcelona, ​​Microsoft launched Power Apps, a service oriented to companies that made it easy to create custom applications with little or no recourse to code (what is usually called a ‘low code platform’).

This service, hosted in the Azure cloud, was offered in the form of mobile, desktop and web applications, and was able to extract data hosted from a wide variety of sources (from databases to social networks, through hosting services such as Dropbox and Onedrive or the Office 365 suite through Microsoft Graph).

Microsoft, which for a few months has also had to compete in this field with Google (owner for a few months of AppSheet, another low-code platform) points out that has experienced an increase in the number of users since the coronavirus crisis began and companies began to bet on telework.

What’s new in the latest beta version

Now, the latest beta of PowerApps, for now only in its mobile version (iOS and Android), has added several new features that increase its attractiveness for large companies.

The first of them, integrating Canvas-based and model-based applications into a single software, which until now required independent facilities.

From now on, not only will they run thanks to the same software, but Power Apps users will be able to pin these applications to the home screen of their mobile devices to enjoy an experience similar to that offered by native apps.

The other great novelty of Microsoft Power Apps is the inclusion of functions linked to mixed reality, a new technology in business applications that can now be implemented in them with little recourse to programming.

Thanks to the augmented reality capabilities of the latest generation smartphones, users will be able to create 3D models of an object and check, for example, whether it fits within a certain workspace, thanks to linear and volumetric measurements.

The integration of numerous data sources will automate this kind of process and integrate it into the management of real-world workflows in factories, stores or warehouses.

Mixed reality features won’t be available to all users who want it until May – the only option to try them out for now passes by asking Microsoft to participate in a private preview.

Track | ZDnet (and II)

