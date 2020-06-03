The Black Lives Matter movement is in the minds and mouths of millions of people around the world, and everyone from their trenches joins as best they can. Some take to the streets to protest, others spread the message, others support with donations and still others with their silence. Everything is fine if it is done from a place of support and awareness.

Today we share the case of the talented and loved by the Internet Nandi Bushell. In a new cover video, he has offered his support to Black Lives Matter and the fight against racism by doing what he does best: play his instruments. Throwing a mega cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio,” the 10-year-old musician surprised everyone by playing drums, bass, and guitar.

This is not the first time that Nandi Bushell surprises the world with her great skills behind the instruments – especially the drums. The preadolecente of the United Kingdom has a YouTube channel full of covers of different bands like Queens of the Stone Age and Nirvana.

In the description of the cover on his YouTube channel and social media pages he says: “Solidarity in the fight to end racism! #fightracism #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough. This song is one of Nandi’s favorite songs. Nandi has loved @rageagainstthemachine since she was a baby. ”.

As surprised as all of us, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has already praised her for her cover. But this did not just stop there. Morello shared the performance on his Twitter account and wrote: “Well now we are on the right track.”

This cover in addition to leaving us with a great taste in our mouths and showing that music will always serve as a support for social movements, It makes us wonder how wonderful it would have been to see Rage Against the Machine on tour these days. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has them locked up at home and we are longing for their long-awaited meeting.

Well now we are on the right track https://t.co/R0J2rV8Mgz – Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 1, 2020

The date that Rage Against the Machine has to return is scheduled for June 3, 2021. For now we are satisfied with seeing this cover and imagining the promising future of Nandi Bushell.

