The US economy could contract more than 30% in the second quarter, but it will prevent an economic downturn similar to the long-term depression, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an interview on Sunday on CBS.

The head of the central bank also admitted that unemployment figures will closely resemble those of the 1930s, when the rate peaked at around 25%,

However, he said the nature of the current distress coupled with the dynamism of the United States and the strength of its financial system should pave the way for a significant rebound.

When asked by host Scott Pelley if unemployment would be 20% or 25%, Powell said, “I think there are a variety of perspectives. But those numbers seem correct for what may be the peak.” Pressed on whether the United States is headed for a “second depression,” he replied, “I don’t think it’s a likely outcome at all.” There are some very fundamental differences. “

In a part of the interview that was not aired, Powell said the slowdown in US economic growth “could easily be in the 1920s or 1930s,” according to a CBS transcript.

He said growth could return in the third quarter.

“I think there is a good chance that there will be positive growth in the third quarter. And I think it is a reasonable expectation that there will be growth in the second half of the year,” Powell said. “I would say we are not going to go back to where we were quickly. We will not go back to where we were by the end of the year. That is unlikely to happen.”

Among the factors he said are different from the Depression era are an activist Fed and a Congress that has already approved nearly $ 3 trillion in rescue funds and is contemplating another round. Furthermore, the cause of this recession is not an asset bubble or another associated more fundamental reason, but rather a self-induced economic freeze caused by efforts to combat the coronavirus.

