Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in American politics, announced Sunday that he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election, which automatically sparked criticism from current President Donald Trump.

“I have a close relationship with Joe Biden, in the social and political environment, I have worked with him for 35 or 40 years and he is now the candidate and I will vote for him,” announced Powell, who was secretary of state between 2001 and 2005 under the government of the republican president, George W. Bush.

Somebody please tell highly overrated Colin Powell that I will have gotten almost 300 Federal Judges approved (a record), Two Great Supreme Court Justices, rebuilt our once depleted Military, Choice for Vets, Biggest Ever Tax & Regulation Cuts, Saved Healthcare & 2A, & much more! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

June 7, 2020

In an interview on CNN, the former diplomat criticized Trump and considered that “he has not been a very effective president”, in addition to “lying all the time” like when he took office in January 2017 he lied about the number of people who came to applaud him.

“I did not vote for him (in 2016). The decision for 2020, in my opinion, has become worse,” Powell said.

Powell’s remarks could sway independent voters, who make up 38% of the electorate, according to the Pew Research Center.

Trump immediately replied to Powell on Twitter and recalled the role he played in the narrative that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and that intervention was necessary.

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

June 7, 2020

The president also considered Powell, a four-star general, to be “overrated.”

Back in 2016, Powell backed Democrat Hillary Clinton’s nomination for the White House, rather than Trump; and in 2008 and 2012, he voted for Barack Obama, president between 2009 and 2017. In recent days, Trump has been heavily criticized for his handling of protests against police violence against African Americans.

Among others, he has received criticism from former Presidents Bush and Obama, as well as from former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, another voice that like Powell has a lot of influence in Washington.