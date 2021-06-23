Rises in European stocks: Powell tries to calm things down

Increases at the opening of the session for the main European stock exchanges, after the rises registered yesterday on Wall Street. The Dax rises 0.24%; Cac 40, 0.11% and FTSE 100, 0.12%. The Euro Stoxx 50 rallied 0.22%.

In the Old Continent the focus is today on the publication of both the Euro Zone, its two largest economies: Germany and France, the United Kingdom and the United States, of the preliminary readings for June of the manufacturing and services PMIs.

Link Securities analysts expect that “these indicators will continue to reflect high rates of monthly expansion of activity in both sectors, a rate that is likely to be moderating somewhat in the manufacturing sector as a result of problems in supply chains, and that it is accelerating in the services sector, thanks to the reopening of the main developed economies, which is favoring the recovery of many activities that require personal interaction. If the PMI readings confirm that the economic recovery is consolidating on both sides of the Atlantic, this would allow the stock markets to maintain the good tone of the last two sessions until the end of the day ”.

In this way, the main European stock exchanges generally maintain the good tone of the previous day, managing to close most of them with slight advances. Behind the rebound after last week’s falls is again the Federal Reserve (Fed).

If after its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), held on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, investors interpreted that the US central bank was concerned about high inflation in recent days, its president, Jerome Powell, has reiterated that Inflation, despite having rebounded more than expected, will moderate as the months go by and the base effects and “bottlenecks” in the supply chains of many businesses are solved.

Yesterday, in his testimony before the subcommittee of the House of Representatives that monitors the impact of the pandemic on the US economy, Powell insisted that there is still a long time before the Fed considers initiating the withdrawal of aid to the economy from the country.

In addition, three other members of the FOMC: the president of the New York Federal Reserve, Williams, the president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, Mester, and the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Daly, delved into this same speech yesterday , which seems to have ended up “convincing” investors.

Yesterday, the Nasdaq, achieved a record after a session marked by Powell’s appearance in Congress. The index that brings together the main technology companies in the market rose 0.79% to 14,253.27 points. The Dow Jones added 0.20% and the selective S&P 500 advanced 0.51%.

Powell’s comments helped benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields fall and slowed the dollar’s rise. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell to 1.4666% on Tuesday.

The US dollar was losing a bit of ground overnight, but was holding near multi-month highs after the Federal Reserve’s change of tone reduced a high number of short positions.

The greenback was firm against most major currencies at the opening of the session on Wednesday. Thus, the euro yields against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,192 greenbacks.

“For the dollar bears, who are riding a wave of ultra-lax monetary policy from the Fed, time is running out,” Société Générale analysts said in a note. “If the United States can escape the clutches of zero interest rates, it will earn a significantly stronger dollar.”

Cryptocurrencies were trying to rally after strong selling yesterday took bitcoin to its lowest level since early January. Bitcoin was back above $ 30,000.

In commodity markets, optimism about the reopening was helping oil prices hover around multi-year highs, even as producers discuss increased production.

The Brent oil of reference in Europe adds 0.80%, up to 75.42 dollars; while the American West Texas adds 0.63%, to 73.31 dollars.