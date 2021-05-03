Powell says economic recovery is overshadowed by racial and education gaps

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US economy is improving but “is not out of the woods yet,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Monday in comments pointing to an upcoming central bank study documenting the disproportionate hit suffered by less educated parents and workers during the recession caused by the coronavirus.

“The economy is reopening, which brings stronger economic activity and job creation,” Powell said in remarks prepared to deliver at a National Community Reinvestment Coalition conference.

“That’s the high-level perspective, let’s call it the panoramic view, and from that point of view, we see improvement. But we also need to take a look at what’s happening at street level.”

There, Powell said, the Fed’s annual Survey of Household Economic Decision-Making (SHED), to be released in late May, put out some firmer estimates on the disparate impacts of the pandemic.

That’s an issue that Powell and other authorities have focused on and committed to incorporating into their analysis of how the economic recovery is unfolding and when it could be completed.

The report found that 22% of fathers “either did not work or worked less due to interruptions in childcare or face-to-face education,” with even higher figures for Black and Hispanic mothers, with 36% and a 30%, respectively.

About 20% of people without a four-year college degree aged 25 to 54, the best working years for American adults, were laid off in 2020, compared with 12% of those with at least a bachelor’s degree.

About 14% of whites in their best working years were laid off at some point in the last year compared to 20% or more of blacks and Hispanics in that group, Powell said.

The SHED report is an important annual benchmark for household economic health, and will be closely followed when released later this month for signs of potential long-term damage from the pandemic.

Conditions are changing rapidly: more than 900,000 jobs were added in March and a Reuters poll of economists estimates about a million more in April.

But the Fed is watching closely to see if the gaps are starting to close between demographics and within industries like leisure and hospitality, which saw the biggest job losses.

“We see maximum employment as a broad and inclusive goal,” Powell said, reiterating the new priority the central bank has given to fostering higher job growth at the risk of higher inflation.

(Report by Howard Schneider, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)