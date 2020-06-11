The US dollar would likely come under increased pressure if the Federal Reserve adopts United States Treasury yield targets that limit its rise and ensure that interest rates remain near zero for some time.

Putting a cap on bond yields could lessen the attractiveness of US Treasury debt as investors look for other alternatives, analysts say. This could exacerbate a downward trend in the US currency that has been partly triggered by a gradual reopening of world economies after closures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

Since the end of May, the dollar has fallen about 4.2% against a basket of major currencies.

The Federal Reserve did not announce any measures to limit the increase in bond yields on Wednesday at the end of its two-day meeting. But at a press conference, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will consider controlling the yield curve once it better understands where the economy is headed.

New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard had previously raised the idea as a possible complement to other monetary policy measures aimed at keeping loan rates and costs at ultra low levels to stimulate spending and stimulate the economy.

This measure is considered a possible policy instrument available to the central bank and could occur later in the year.

Rather than simply setting short-term rates, the Federal Reserve could set specific target rates anywhere from notes to notes and bonds.

This has been done in Japan and Australia, and once in the United States when the Federal Reserve and Treasury agreed to limit borrowing costs to finance expenses during World War II.

Analysts said that if the Fed decides to adopt this policy, it is likely to limit Treasury yields to three or even five years, a move that could undermine the dollar.

“If you put a control on the yield curve, it is usually bad for the currency because the yields are very low, so there is no incentive to buy the bonds,” said Momtchil Pojarliev, head of currency at BNP Asset Management in NY.

Boris Schlossberg, CEO of BK Asset Management in New York, said a Fed announcement about controlling the yield curve could cause the euro to rise against the dollar to the level of $ 1.14 to $ 1.15 from the current $ 1,1368.

After several weeks of trading in narrow ranges, Treasury yields increased last week as the benchmark 10-year yield in the US approached 1.0%, amid better-than-expected economic data in the US

Pojarliev of the BNP said, however, that he does not expect the Fed to take such measures, but if it does and further weaken the dollar, it would be an opportunity to go long with the currency due to how oversold the dollar has become.

Some analysts said that given the fierce increase in bond yields last week, investors may have started to appreciate this monetary policy measure. Yields on 10-year bonds in the United States fell below 0.90% this week and the dollar sold against the yen.

Several analysts claimed that Japanese investors also started selling the dollar before the Fed’s decision.

“I think investors have been selling the dollar because they think the Fed will be aggressive in controlling the yield curve,” said John Floyd, chief portfolio manager for dynamic macro currency strategy at Record Currency Management in New York. .

Adrian Helfert, director of multi-asset portfolios at wealth manager Westwood in Dallas, expects the dollar weakness to be more pronounced if the Federal Reserve makes any kind of announcement of the yield curve.

Take for example the Eurozone, where we are seeing a shift towards fiscal stimulus. Large fiscal stimuli have a different effect than monetary policy in terms of reducing or raising the currency in question, “he said.

"The longer we carry monetary policy relative to our partners, as the Federal Reserve does, the more the dollar will depreciate against those partners." (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Edited by Alden Bentley, Bernadette Baum, and Diane Craft)