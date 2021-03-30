Povetkin vs Whyte: Dillian Whyte takes revenge with a spectacular knockout against Alexander Povetkin

Whyte is the new interim WBC champion. @MatchroomBoxing

Dillian Whyte came out hungry this Saturday and devoured Alexander Povetkin in four rounds to exact revenge and claim the interim WBC heavyweight title. in an evening held at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

Whyte showed his power from round one and with a powerful left he tapped the Russian, causing his legs to shake but he managed to avoid the onslaught of the British to seek the premature knockout.

After two minutes of round 1, Povetkin replied and showed Dillian the power of his fists but he didn’t want to go any further. and let his rival breathe to reach the end of the episode.

If something was clear it is that neither of them wanted to wait for the fight to get long and the strong exchanges began from round 2, where the Russian could take better advantage.

Whyte touched the canvas in the second minute of the third round, however, he didn’t take as and it is that the third on the surface saw a slip from the British, who in that round hit a great right in the face of Alexander.

Fast start to the fourth round, where eThe Englishman went out with everything to the attack, diminishing the face of a Povetkin who drew strength from nowhere and I stood before the recital, however, Whyte went ahead and finished with the Russian in just four episodes.

After the defeat of this Saturday, the Russian Alexander Povetkin is already thinking about retirement, as declared by his promoter Andrey Ryabinsky, who added that trying to change the decision of the 41-year-old fighter who fell to Whyte.