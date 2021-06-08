Poverty Reduction Groups Criticize Rich Countries Over G7 Tax Agreement

. Latam Videos

Some 17 million Brazilians suffered attacks in the last year

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 7 (.) .- One in four Brazilian women over the age of 16 suffered some type of violence in the last year, which indicates that at least 17 million were victims of physical, psychological or sexual violence during the covid-19 pandemic, according to a study released this Monday. According to the study, some 4.3 million women (6.8%) were physically assaulted, which gives an average of 8 women beaten per minute; 13 million (18.6%) with verbal offenses, 5.9 million (8.5%) with threats; and 3.7 million (5.4%) with sexual offenses or attempted rape. Of the total number of women attacked, a quarter (25%) indicated the loss of income and employment, a consequence of the crisis generated by the pandemic, as the factors that most influenced the violence they suffered in the last twelve months. The data is part of a survey that the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP) entrusted to the Datafolha polling institute and that listened to 2,079 people, including men and women, in 130 different municipalities between May 10 and 14. According to the third edition of the study "Visible and Invisible: Victimization of Women in Brazil", of the women who said they had suffered assaults, 61.8% saw their family income reduced as a consequence of the pandemic and 46, 7% lost their jobs. According to the survey, the main victims of sexist violence are young women, between 16 and 24 years old, with a 35.2% participation in the total, and separated and divorced women, with 35.2%, for above the percentage of married (16.8%), widowed (17.1%) and single (30.7%). The study also showed that during the pandemic, due to confinement measures, violence against women decreased in public spaces and increased in the residences of the victims, 72.8% of whom said they knew and lived with their attackers. Of those attacked, 44.9% said they had done nothing in response to the violence suffered. "One of the great discoveries of this study was to verify the impact that income and employment conditions, aggravated by the pandemic, had on the lives of millions of Brazilians. The lack of financial autonomy further aggravated violence against women in Brazil ", said the executive director of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, Samira Bueno. According to the director of the non-governmental organization dedicated to the study of violence, rather than the difficulties of displacement or living with the aggressor during the pandemic, what the victims affirm is that the precariousness of their financial situation left them more vulnerable . Compared to studies conducted in 2017 and 2019, this year's survey showed an increase in the number of women who say they have suffered some type of violence at home, from 42% two years ago to 48.8% in 2021 "In addition to classmates and ex-classmates, we verified the presence of other family figures among the main perpetrators of violence, such as fathers and mothers, stepfathers and stepmothers, sons and daughters, showing that, increasingly, violence occurs in the family nucleus "said Bueno. In contrast, violence in the streets fell from 29.1% in 2019 to 19.1% in 2021, apparently due to social distancing measures and the lower number of people circulating in public spaces. According to the survey, the prevalence of cases of violence is higher among black women (28.3%) than among mulatto women (24.6%) and white women (28.3%) and this difference increases even more in the case siege: 52.2% among black women versus 30% among white women. "Racial inequality is evident: while more than half of black women suffered harassment in the last year, that percentage falls to a third among whites," the study concludes.