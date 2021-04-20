Poverty in the United States registered the greatest rise since the beginning of the pandemic

hello.com

Double blow for Elizabeth II: the same day that she buried her husband, one of her great friends died

Last Saturday, April 17, was a horrible day for Queen Elizabeth II. Not only did he say his last goodbye to his loyal life partner for 73 years, but he also mourned the death of someone closely linked to the Royal Family. That same day Michael Oswald died at the age of 86 after suffering a long period of illness, according to The Times newspaper. During his years of service in the Palace, he had a key role in the Institution since he was the National Career Advisor of the monarch since 2003, in which, his main function was to look after the interests of the family during the races they attended and gambled on, and he was also a former manager of Royal Studs, where he personally took care of the stallions of the British Royal Household. Michael also worked for the Queen Mother for almost 30 years and until the day of her death in 2002, when, thanks to the friendship they conceived, he began serving Elizabeth II a year later. VIEW GALLERY Michael Oswald’s passion for equestrian activities and horse racing created a strong bond with the most important women of the Institution, together with whom we have been able to see him throughout his years in the service of the Royal Household. , enjoy days at the racetrack. In the images it is evident the joy he felt towards his profession and the good relationship he had with all the members of the Royal Family, as confirmed by his wife, Lady Angela. “He always said that he had the most wonderful job anyone could have had and that throughout his working life he was doing what he would have done if he had been a rich man who did not have to work,” he said. At the time, Nicky Henderson, horse trainer for royal show jumping, confessed to the Racing Post that “even in retirement, Michael would go absolutely anywhere to see Her Majesty’s horses race, even in his eighties.” Such was his strong relationship with the British Royal Household that on the 2020 New Years honors list he was named a Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order which recognizes the personal service offered to the monarch. He was also presented with other insignia corresponding to this dynastic order such as Knight Commander in 1998, Commander in 1988 and Lieutenant in 1979. These emblems show that their friendship was not only consolidated with the current monarch of the United Kingdom, Isabel II, but his mother also wanted to honor his excellent work in equestrian advice. Expert horse agent David Minton confessed, paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh that: “Like Prince Philip, he was one of those people who enjoyed talking to everyone. He was amazing and one of the most likable men. and lovely that you can meet. ” VIEW GALLERY The four friends Isael II relies on after the death of her husband: a princess, a countess, a ‘Lady’ and a dressmaker Elizabeth II, the new life of a widowed queen A deep-rooted hobby in the Palace The passion for horsemanship in the Royal Family passes from generation to generation. Not only are they great fans of participating in horse racing, such as the renowned Royal Ascot, but many of their members have practiced horse riding from a very young age. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed that their sons, Princes George, Charlotte and Louis, had begun their first riding lessons in the Windsor tradition. His father, Prince William, was already riding a horse when he was only 4 years old and under the watchful eye of Princess Diana. Princess Anne is undoubtedly a huge fan of the equestrian world. In fact, she competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and became a sponsor of the Riding for the disabled charity at just 19 years old. His daughter, Zara Tindall, has followed in his footsteps and debuted at the London games in 2012, obtaining the silver medal in the equestrian category. The Queen herself, at 94 years old, rode on a pony through the gardens of Windsor Castle during the months of confinement, showing that she maintains a great physical shape and that her passion for these animals remains intact.