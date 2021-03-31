Poverty in Argentina rises to 42% after historic recession

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s poverty rate rose to 42% in the second half of 2020, in the face of the country’s worst recession in two decades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of Argentines living below the poverty line increased 1.1 percentage points compared to the first half of the year, according to data published by the statistics agency. Argentina’s gross domestic product fell 9.9% in 2020, the worst annual decline in the nation in crisis since its historic collapse in 2002, dragged down by drastic quarantine measures.

The drop, which culminated a three-year recession, happens even as Argentina spent large amounts to cover covid assistance programs, printing roughly 1.7 trillion pesos (US $ 18.5 billion) to cover pandemic aid. Even when accounting for social assistance, Argentina recorded the largest increase in poverty in Latin America, according to a recent UN report.

The country’s statistics agency, INDEC, has changed the way it measures poverty several times in recent decades, at one point being censured by the International Monetary Fund in 2013 for inaccurate statistics. Still, it is the highest poverty rate since 2004, using the different statistical series available.

The only other recent periods of increased poverty in Argentina came after its hyperinflation crisis in 1989 and a historic default in late 2001, according to previous INDEC data.

Rising poverty has exacerbated inequalities in Argentina. In the city of Buenos Aires, with a much richer population, 16% of residents live in poverty, compared to 51% in the province of Buenos Aires, according to INDEC data.

Original Note: Poverty In Argentina Climbs to 42% After Historic Recession

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP