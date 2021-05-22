Pourchaire breaks Norris’ precocity record in F2

05/22/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Theo Pourchaire he became the youngest winner in the history of FIA Formula 2 this Sunday in Monaco after claiming the victory in the third race of the weekend. The ART Grand Prix rider, who started on pole, dominated from start to finish and at 17 years old he snatched the precocity record that he set in his day Lando norris, current McLaren F1 driver.

Oscar Piastri, of Prema Racing, was second after a slow pit stop hurt his teammate Robert Shwartzman, which finished fourth. The podium was completed by Felipe Drugovich (UNI Virtuosi) who rose from ninth to third place.

The Chinese Zhou, who finished fifth, maintains the leadership of the championship with a 14-point advantage over Piastri before the third round of Formula, to be held in Baku (Azerbaijan) from June 4-6.