Pour all her charm Livia Brito from the beach

Once again, the actress Livia Brito is crowned as one of the most beautiful after wearing a white outfit that revealed her charming silhouette from the beach, “The soulless“He stole everyone’s heart.

Livia brito, is one of the figures that in one way or another gives something to talk about and has always remained at the center of controversy, either because of its scandals or because of the beauty that radiates in each of its publications.

It was on this occasion that the cuban He caught all eyes by pouring out all his charms from the beach where his attractiveness competed with the beauty of the natural scenery behind him.

The native of Havana has not left her followers alone for a moment to whom she constantly returns witnesses of various moments of her life, both professional and personal, and it was on this occasion that a moment of relaxation made her the star in one of the postcards you shared.

In a white ensemble that maximized the features of her defined silhouette, the 34-year-old famous gave everyone a taste of the fruits of her fitness life.

Today, in addition to her collaborations on television, Livia Brito Pestana has made herself stand out as a whole “influencer“who seeks to inspire his” aliens “with a bit of his content on social networks, that is why he has become one of the most popular celebrities on the platforms.

They were his most loyal fans who did not stop reacting to the new protagonist of

“La Desalmada” who unleashed all kinds of reactions and comments in one of the images that accumulated 231,349 likes, the same that the remembered “La Piloto” actress shared several weeks ago.

What a beautiful body, beautiful little princess, ‘Uffff’, ‘Beautiful little mermaid’ … It was read in some of the first messages that its 5.9 million users dedicated to the beautiful star of the small screen.

Some of her fans extended an invitation to visit Venezuela with promises to make her live a great adventure,

When you come to Venezuela we are at your command to take you to Los Roques flown by its own owner, I mean I gggg, in the air I leave it for you to fly

Undoubtedly for many of her fans, Livia Brito becomes a true deity when she shows this type of garment: “You are a goddess”, they pointed out in one of the messages.

The outstanding figure of the show, remembered for his first participation in many stories, some of which will consolidate his career are: “Triumph of Love”, “Abismo de Pas! Ón”, and “Italian Girl is coming to get married” which he starred together to the actor José Ron.

It is in the most recent project produced by José Alberto “El Güero” Castro where Livia Brito and José Ron once again meet in the labor field.

The also presenter of reality shows such as “Dancing for a dream” has focused on the process of recording the scenes of the plot, which until today does not have an official release date on the screen.

Livia Brito Pestana’s project is based on a story that had great success in Colombia, “La Dama de Troya” and will also feature other participations such as that of the artists, Altair Jarabo and Ana Brenda Contreras, to name a few.

It should be said that this melodrama will also be a watershed for other figures in the middle of the show such as the conductor Raúl Araiza, who returns to acting on the small screen after several years of absence.