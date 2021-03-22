Pound hurdle reform on outsourcing

A little over three months before the worker-employer commitment to the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to find a consensus on the Employee Profit Sharing (PTU), the private sector, unions and the federal government agreed to cap Utilities at three months of the worker’s salary, thus “unlocking” the outsourcing reform.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the employers ‘and workers’ representatives agreed to add to Article 127 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) Section VIII that sets the cap for the PTU, a proposal that would be taken this week to the National Palace , in order to give a “green light” to the discussion of the reform on subcontracting in Congress.

“The amount of the profit sharing will have a maximum limit of three months of the worker’s salary or the average of the participation received in the last three years; the amount that is most favorable to the worker will be applied ”, establishes the reform.

The STPS and unions rejected the business approach to cap the PTU at one month’s salary for the worker.

The agreement was given last Friday at a virtual meeting chaired by the head of STPS, Luisa María Alcalde, and in which Antonio del Valle, president of the Mexican Business Council, was present from the business sector; José Manuel López Campos, president of Concanaco-Servytur; and Carlos Salazar, president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

On behalf of the union sector, José Luis Carazo, Fernando Salgado and Tereso Medina from CTM participated; Isaías González, Secretary General of the CROC; Rodolfo González, general secretary of the CROM, and Francisco Hernández Juárez, general secretary of the Union of Telephone Operators of the Mexican Republic (STRM).

Profits in the sectors

For the STPS, this agreement leaves the right of workers to PTU “untouchable”, this in accordance with the percentage determined by the National Commission for the Participation of Workers in Company Profits on September 9, 2020, which it stands at 10 percent.

“The proposal seeks to benefit all paid workers and that companies hire directly without using the figure of subcontracting personnel,” said Mayor.

STPS estimates presented at the meeting project that, with the proposal, workers will receive, on average, an PTU of 57 days of salary or 18 thousand 557 pesos, that is, 2.59 times, or 154 percent more than what they currently receive. , which are 22 days paid, with an average amount of 7 thousand 301 pesos.

“This will allow the subcontracting reform sent by the Executive to advance. We have to go to the President to tell him ‘this is the agreement’ and it will be closed there. They told us that it would possibly be this week, we don’t know the day yet, but what we discussed on Friday will be confirmed there, ”said Isaías González, leader of the Revolutionary Confederation of Workers and Peasants (CROC).

For his part, Rodolfo González, leader of the Mexican Regional Labor Confederation (CROM), pointed out that “the agreement is to safeguard the rights of workers, mainly mining workers who are those who have had more than three months of this benefit … at the meeting the business community agreed and we were able to advance in that sense, there was a consensus ”.

Ricardo Martínez Rojas, founding partner of the firm De La Vega & Martínez Rojas, said that “the government had offered these three months, but it is a lot because it is 20 percent of the annual salary of the worker, there will not be companies that can pay it They are out of focus, and then with the pandemic and unemployment, it is not the time to raise costs ”.

The private sector maintains other issues related to the prohibition of subcontracting on the table with the STPS, such as the effective date, temporary nature of subcontracting of personnel in the agricultural and sugar sectors and a clear definition of “preponderant activity”.

