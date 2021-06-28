Poulidor finally wears yellow on the Tour with his grandson

06/27/2021 at 7:22 PM CEST

He raised his fist and looked up at the sky. He crossed the finish line and began to cry, as surely his mother and grandmother were also there. She continued crying for a long time behind the podium, unable to articulate words. There were many emotions for Mathieu van der Poel because not only had he dressed in yellow after winning at the Wall of Britain. He had put the garment on his grandfather’s back Raymond Poulidor. The grandson had been able to get the sweater that he could never wear Pou-Pou the 14 times he ran the Tour between 1962 and 1976.

And he continued with a broken voice when he was already wearing the yellow jersey Van der poel he attended to the press: “It is a tremendous emotion and it is a pity that he could not see it because he would have loved it.” It was, even being Dutch, the second French victory because it was what the local public and even a good part of their teammates wanted. Until Julian Alaphilippe, the displaced leader, stopped next to him after crossing the finish line in fifth position to greet him. It was the spitting image of Polisher, a debt that the Tour and cycling had with one of the great myths of the pedal and a gesture of his grandson that by himself already entered the history of this sport without waiting.

“I could not fight for the victory in the first stage because with the stress and anxiety I was left without strength.” But today, ah today! how different everything has been. Van der poel He brought out all his insatiable character, a human beast on a bike that was already attacking in the first pass through the Wall of Brittany, as if it had everything calculated, to scratch the eight bonus seconds, because otherwise it would not add enough to overcome Alapahilippe.

It was only two kilometers, but they took away the hiccups, without rest, an endless straight. All after Van der poel and the public sheltered in the fences, as it had to be, lest some spectators get the cables crossed again.

As they did not cross Tadej pogacar, always watching over Primoz Roglic. Only two stages have passed and the Slovenian duo are already installed in the third and fourth places of the general classification; two days in which Enric Mas has not failed, two days of fear, but also of emotions and pending debts.

Ineos error

And even of difficult to understand race situations like the one that the Ineos team carried out yesterday before the final attack of Van der poel. They put all the cyclists to pull the peloton as if there were no day after. They carried Richard Carapaz perfectly placed but they forgot to Geraint thomas who incomprehensibly gave 23 seconds to the hero of the day. It was Van der poel? Or had he returned Polisher? The grandson, unlike the grandfather, is not among those chosen to win the Tour, although Pou Pou never did. He is for one-day shows, but yesterday he won the heavens and the applause of the cycling universe.