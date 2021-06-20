Pouille, Carballés and Kuhn advance in the Mallorca Championship preview

The French Lucas Pouille and the Spanish Roberto Carballés Y Nicola Kuhn qualified this Saturday for the next round of the qualifying phase of the Mallorca Championship ATP 250 which is being played on the natural grass courts of the Country Club of Santa Ponsa.

Pouille won 5-7, 6-2 and 6-2 against the young Mallorcan Marc Ktiri, one of the great promises of Balearic tennis and who forced the third set against an experienced rival like the Frenchman, world number 10 in 2018, Semi-finalist at the Australian Open in 2019 and winner of 5 ATP titles.

In the duels between Spaniards, Carballés defeated (6-2 and 6-1) Daniel Rincón, and Kuhn defeated Pedro Martínez (6-2 and 6-2).

In the other matches played this Saturday, Slovak Lukas Klein beat Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas (6-3 and 6-4); the Japanese Yosuke Watanuki to the Colombian Daniel Galán (6-4, 3-6 and 7-5); the Romanian Radu Albot to the German Matthias Bachinger (6-4; 4-6 and 7-5), the Uzbek Denis Istormin to the Spanish Roberto Ortega (7-5; 5-7 and 7-6 (5) and the Portuguese Joao Sousa Italian Matteo Viola (6-4 and 6-4).

Mallorca ATP brings together world tennis numbers one and two, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

The Serbian will play the doubles with Roberto Ortega and the Russian will debut in singles against the winner of the duel between South African Lloyd Harris and Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Other tennis players who compete on the island and expect rivals in the next rounds are the Austrian Dominic Thiem (world number five), the Norwegian Casper Ruud, the Russian Karen Khachanov, the Frenchman Adrián Mannarino, the Argentine Guido Pella and the Spanish Roberto Bautista , Pablo Carreño, Feliciano López and Jaume Munar.